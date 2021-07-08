A few weeks back, Marjorie Taylor Greene did something she’d never done before: She admitted she’d done something wrong and pledged to do better. After repeatedly comparing attempts to stop an out-of-control pandemic to the Holocaust — then doubling and tripling down on it after being called out, including by the social media team for the Auschwitz Museum — she did the unthinkable and apologized. But her promise to become a better person lasted, oh, about three weeks.

As per The Washington Post, the most controversial freshman lawmaker is back at it. President Biden recently announced he was taking the push to get everyone vaccinated one step further, saying he’d send people door-to-door, offering live-saving jabs. After all, right now the vast majority of COVID-19 cases, and COVID-19-related deaths, are from people who haven’t received even a first injection.

But Greene wasn’t having Biden trying to save American lives. “Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” she tweeted . “People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”

The “brown shirts” are a reference to what were dubbed “brownshirts” — what people called Hitler’s paramilitary organization, so named because of the color of their garbs.

This being Greene, her comment was, along with being offensive, misleading. All three vaccines being distributed in the U.S. were approved by the Food and Drug Administration last winter, at the behest of no less than then-president Donald J. Trump. They don’t, however, have full approval, and the organization is under pressure to do so to convince doubters, like Greene, to get vaxxed. (Greene, of course, has declined to say whether or not she’s been vaccinated.)

In mid-June, when she was being called out even by top members of her own party, Greene tried to educate herself about why making comparing life-saving actions to life-killing ones is not only inaccurate but wrong. She even went to D.C.’s Holocaust Museum. But clearly learning about one of the 20th century’s worst atrocities didn’t take.

(Via The Post)