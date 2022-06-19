dan-crenshaw-pete-davidson
People Are Thinking About Pete Davidson After Dan Crenshaw Was Called ‘Eyepatch McCain’ By Far Right Wackos

In 2018, Pete Davidson made a joke about Dan Crenshaw’s eyepatch. Conservatives were outraged and demanded that the (since departed) SNL stand-out apologize to the SEAL-turned-Texas representative. He did, on live television. Jump four years, and conservatives themselves are making fun of the fact that Crenshaw lost an eye in an IED explosion while defending the nation. But people haven’t forgotten about Pete.

It all started in May, when Tucker Carlson, angry that Crenshaw was calling out colleagues for not voting for a Ukraine aid package, came up with a sub-Trumpian insult: He called him “Eyepatch McCain.”

This weekend, some on the far right repeated that line to Crenshaw’s face. As per Mediaite, the lawmaker was attending the Republican Party of Texas convention when he was violently confronted by a group of far right wackjobs. Some of them identified as Proud Boys. One was Alex Stein, a far right social media activist, who filmed himself repeatedly repeating Carlson’s taunt, yelling “Eyepatch McCain” and calling him a “globalist.” He and the other activists were then escorted out of the building.

One witness said the activists “got physical with multiple people” and that Crenshaw’s campaign manager was “assaulted by being pushed aggressively into a pillar.”

As news of the incident became public, thought about Davidson, who made a silly joke for which he formally apologized, even inviting Crenshaw on SNL so he could do it in person, in front of the world.

As for Crenshaw himself, he later commented on the incident, tweeting, “This is what happens when angry little boys like @alexstein99 don’t grow up and can’t get girlfriends…”

Crenshaw has a habit of breaking with the increasingly extremist wing of his party, though he’s still a guy who posted a bizarre video of him threatening to beat up leftist protesters.

