































Pete Davidson returned to SNL‘s Weekend Update tonight with a surprise guest, newly elected Texas congressman, Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw. Crenshaw’s appearance was both funny and fitting on Veteran’s Day weekend. Davidson apologized and Crenshaw revealed his ringtone was Ariana Grande. Then Crenshaw delivered some jokes about Davidson’s appearance.

When it was all said and done, Crenshaw, a rising star in the G.O.P., encouraged people to Never Forget. It was a legitimate moment with Davidson, whose father died on 9/11. A reminder that people can joke and disagree and discuss serious things. Crenshaw took the original jab in stride and parlayed it into a high profile TV appearance. Davidson again acted like a human, and reveled in being the butt of the joke.

It’s incredible how we got here. Last weekend people were waiting to see how Davidson would address his breakup with Ariana Grande, who released a new song before SNL. Davidson actually made a mature statement saying it was no one’s business and that he wished his ex the best. Of course, he made it everyone’s business, but no one really cared because he also made a joke at the expense of Crenshaw. And that became the story. Even co-worker Keenan Thompson thought Davidson went too far with the joke.