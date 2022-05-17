In the midst of being pilloried for pushing the Great Replacement Theory that sparked the mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend, Tucker Carlson managed to spark a new controversy on Monday night by insulting Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw for his support of the $40 billion aid package for Ukraine. Carlson, who’s been routinely criticized for pushing pro-Russia talking points, has been a vocal opponent of sending aid to the Ukraine. The Fox News host has said any Republicans supporting it should face primary challengers, but he took things even further when it came to Crenshaw.

During a segment with Tulsi Gabbard, Carlson insulted Crenshaw for saying that anyone who opposes the aid package is pro-Russia, which we already know is a sensitive subject for Tucker. Via Mediaite:

“There is no imminent threat, or even long-term threat of Russia invading Finland or Sweden,” Gabbard argued. “Russia can barely hold on to a very small sliver of Ukraine right now.” Carlson then ripped Crenshaw as an iteration of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) with an eyepatch. “You know, the more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for eyepatch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as pro-Russia,” he said.

Carlson’s insult was an interesting development considering Gabbard, who’s also a veteran, let it fly by without comment. More notably, Carlson was among the many conservative voices demanding Pete Davidson‘s head after he joked on Saturday Night Live that the Texas congressman looked like “a hitman in a porno movie.” Davidson was forced to apologize to Crenshaw, and the two later appeared together on SNL to bury the hatchet. It was a huge ordeal at the time, so naturally, people can’t help but notice the hypocrisy of Carlson doing the exact same thing with little pushback from the right.

You can check out some of the reactions on social media below:

Remember when the right went crazy bc that Pete Davidson guy made fun of Dan Crenshaw's eye patch? I do. Weird no one's angry over Tucker Carlson referring to him as 'Patch McCain.' — roly giz (@rolygiz) May 17, 2022

It was awful and inexcusable when SNL comic Pete Davidson made fun of Crenshaw, but not when Tucker Carlson did. Those are the rules. https://t.co/iPNdAEao4D — Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) May 17, 2022

Remember how they attacked Pete Davidson for making a joke about Rep. Dan Crenshaw. They won’t condemn Tucker Carlson though because they are hypocrites. https://t.co/xinmIRk1ki — Q (@AmericanQF) May 17, 2022

Will there be "payback time" for Tucker Carlson like Fox News gloated here? https://t.co/jE3ljo4YWa — ⓣ😎ⓜⓜⓨ (@n2play) May 17, 2022

Didn't @nbcsnl have to bring @DanCrenshawTX on to the show so Pete Davidson could apologize to him for his pirate joke? But it's cool for Tucker Carlson to do it. The right uses the military as a prop. They only pretend to respect them. https://t.co/AhiKD5PMCD — Todd Bannon is Pro-Choice (@pakalamazoo) May 17, 2022

I’m sure Fox News will have endless panels tomorrow to discuss the new lows of Tucker Carlson and demand he apologize for this unforgivable assault on our heroes the way they did when Pete Davidson made a joke https://t.co/Ivv54AHrVl — Gomez's Helmet (@CarGoHelmet) May 17, 2022

Another example of #Republican hypocrisy! Why isn’t that POS #TuckerCarlson being forced to publicly apologize?!? The racist right made a huge stink about Pete Davidson telling a joke about Crenshaw and he was man enough to apologize publicly! https://t.co/f8O0iauoLr — AJ (@aj4_life) May 17, 2022

Pete Davidson jokes about @DanCrenshawTX

Injury on an #SNL skit and is forced to apologize because of the backlash but yet its ok for slimeball @TuckerCarlson ? Where's the outrage?

Way to defend your fellow veteran @TulsiGabbard you bubblehead.https://t.co/L3z6WlHHD8 https://t.co/FY5Jx4E3tK — I❤NY (@NYStateOfMine) May 17, 2022

Tucker Carlson has been and always will be a bigger douchebag than Pete Davidson https://t.co/R3HCBcynxJ — Daniel Jensen (@dsjensen12) May 17, 2022

(Via Mediaite)