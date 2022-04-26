On Monday, CNN made public almost 2,500 texts they’d obtained, showing correspondences with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows from the 2020 election through the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot. There was a lot of damning evidence. Marjorie Taylor Greene was shown to have floated the idea of Donald Trump invoking Martial Law. Sean Hannity had effectively let Meadows tell Fox News how to cover Election Day.

But none were as embarrassing as a text from Rick Perry. The former Texas governor and, for a time, Trump’s Secretary of Energy has a long history of saying and doing dunkable things. But this one might take the cake. Buried in CNN’s report is a chaotic text from Perry’s phone on November 7, the day news outlets started calling the race for Joe Biden, in which he claims to have stumbled upon data that can “clearly show where the fraud was committed.”

A spokesperson for Perry denied that he was the “author of the text.” There’s just one problem: The text ends with the words “Rick Perry,” showing he’d signed it.

The full text, complete with random quote:

We have the data driven program that can clearly show where the fraud was committed. This is the silver bullet.”Pam Biondi has seen and agrees!!” Rick Perry

CNN’s Chris Cillizza played ball and laid out how Perry could not be the person who sent a text from his own phone: