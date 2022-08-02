Florida Governor Ron DeSantis probably won’t be appearing on The View anytime soon. After receiving an invitation to appear on the daytime talk show when it starts its new season in September, DeSantis’ deputy press secretary Bryan Griffin decided to blast the show on Twitter instead of accepting the offer. Despite climbing in the polls as the GOP’s potential presidential candidate for 2024, DeSantis doesn’t think it would be worth it to visit The View after the co-hosts have been so mean to him in recent years.

In Griffin’s response to The View, which he shared on Twitter, the deputy press secretary rolled out a detailed list of criticisms from the show’s co-hosts, which was nice of him to share:

Joy Behar, August 2021: “You’re just short of calling [Governor DeSantis] a negligent, homicidal sociopath, because that’s what he is.” She added: “What is he doing? He’s risking the lives of children, children’s parents, their grandparents, anyone they may come into contact with, so he can appeal to his white supremacist base, so he can continue in his career and get reelected. Sunny Hostin, June 2022: “Death-Santis… I think he’s a fascist and a bigot.” Ana Navarro, April 2022: (on Governor DeSantis’s policies): “It’s anti-Black, it’s anti-gay, it’s anti-LGBTQ+ community. And for some reason, the Republican base responds to it.” And “It’s anti-American.” It’s what happens in Venezuela. It’s what happens in Nicaragua.” Sunny Hostin, February 2022 (on Governor DeSantis’s policies): “It started with CRT. Let’s rememeber that — and those are anti-history laws, anti-Black history laws, really,” she said. “If you start coming after Black people, what comes next, right? Of course the LGBTQ+ community, and then women, and then other marginalized groups.”

Griffin then wrote, “We will pass on this offer,” which was pretty clear after he took the time to write out a whole list of grievances. It also served as a preview for a DeSantis presidency, which would apparently see a return to an adversarial relationship with the free press. How very Trumpian.

(Via Mediaite)