Getty Image

Rosario Dawson confirmed perhaps the worst kept secret on Thursday by revealing that she is indeed in a relationship with New Jersey Senator and presidential hopeful Cory Booker — pictured above together at a Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen back in January, alongside star Taylor Trensch. When approached by TMZ at the Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., and asked if the two were an item, Dawson let the cat out of the bag: “Yes, very much so.”

“So far, so wonderful,” Dawson elaborated, when asked how things were going. “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can, we’re very busy.” She laughed off talk of an engagement, however. “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving,” she continued.