Rudy Giuliani earned a reputation as “America’s Mayor” after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and the former New York City leader has worked hard over the last two decades to undo that generous narrative. His latest attempt came on Saturday, on the 20-year anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon in Washington.

And at a dinner he hosts each year to memorialize the terrorist act, the former personal lawyer to Donald Trump went on an unhinged rant about, well, a lot of things. In a speech that was televised thanks to right-wing news outlets, Giuliani rambled his way through remarks and spoke directly to audience members by name at times, jumping from topic to topic at what was supposed to be a memorial to those lost on 9/11 but became an odd airing of grievances about the end of the war in Afghanistan and several conspiracies Giuliani is now obsessed with.

As many noted, he appeared to be extremely intoxicated. Or at the very least frazzled. Which may explain why he claimed he wanted to rip the awarded stars off of Gen. Mark Milley’s uniform and “shove it down his throat.”

I’m not sure I have ever seen someone give a speech at a formal occasion as drunk as Rudy Giuliani is right now at the 9/11 dinner. pic.twitter.com/54G5oCuBe3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 12, 2021

At one point, he impersonated Queen Elizabeth and claimed he turned down a knighthood before swinging wildly into some jokes about Prince Andrew. The audience, seemingly stunned at times, wasn’t sure what to make of him denying involvement with underage women unprompted.

Rudy Giuliani killed it at the Comedy Central Roast of *reads notecard* … 9/11? pic.twitter.com/fRL9TzhmwY — Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) September 12, 2021

“I never went out with him! Never EVER!” Giuliani said. “Never had a drink with him. Never was with a woman or a young girl with him. Never ever ever.”

There was a lot of remembering on Saturday, that’s for sure.

Remember when Rudy put the city’s emergency command center in the World Trade Center against the NYPD’s explicit recommendation, & also neglected to upgrade first responders’ radio systems so they were underprepared on 9/11 https://t.co/sapg3KtVx0 — Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) September 11, 2021

Was trying to place Rudy's energy. It's totally Arthur. pic.twitter.com/t2lZxxohsx — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 12, 2021

Rudy Giuliani did everything wrong before, during, and after 9/11. Just an awful person. People ask “what happened” to him, but the ghoul he is today is the ghoul he was 20 years ago. https://t.co/M18uZXd8OM pic.twitter.com/9bSzMQozdH — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 11, 2021

Rudy Guilanni was always terrible — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 11, 2021

Nothing sadder than Rudy Giuliani thinking he still speaks for New Yorkers. Trust me Rudy you don’t. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) September 11, 2021

“Don’t tell me that you remember Sept. 11, 2001. I remember Sept. 11, 2001. But I heard her say she was there that day. I was there that day. I don’t remember seeing Hillary Clinton there.” – Rudy Giuliani pic.twitter.com/wuVE7fwW2z — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 11, 2021

Given all the stuff going on with Giuliani, perhaps it’s understandable that he was a bit distracted. But maybe he should hire a speechwriter next time.