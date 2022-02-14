Although Snoop Dogg wears many hats — rapper, actor, DJ, product pitchman, record label owner, Puppy Bowl coach/host, etc. — there are really only a couple of things he’s truly known for. One of those things is being a big fan of the devil’s lettuce, of which he partakes regularly and in copious volumes. Yet, somehow, the New York Post thought that it was worthy of a headline that Snoop Dogg — gasp — smoked weed before his Super Bowl halftime show performance. What a shocker, am I right?

Snoop Dogg smokes weed right before star-studded Super Bowl 2022 halftime show https://t.co/OAASrB8z1U pic.twitter.com/APThhSBIav — New York Post (@nypost) February 14, 2022

Even Snoop Dogg was smoking that Eli Apple pack pic.twitter.com/CLzob1QcTV — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 14, 2022

Well, Snoop fans on Twitter are having fun with the reversed “man bites dog” moment, taking the Post to task for basically reporting that everything happened as planned and nobody got hurt. “Snoop Dogg engages in recreational activity that’s legal in LA and in…wait for it..New York,” wrote one miffed responder. Meanwhile, actor George Hahn gave his dramatic interpretation of the Post‘s tweet, positing that the writer, rather than being Captain Obvious from one of those travel website ads, was instead one of those pearl-clutching conservatives who railed at the supposed lasciviousness of the whole halftime endeavor.

Snoop Dogg engages in recreational activity that’s legal in LA and in…wait for it..New York. Post that 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/D4t2FX7yKP — LZ Granderson (@LZGranderson) February 14, 2022

Snoop can smoke in outer space if he wants . It’s in his contract. Go away — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) February 14, 2022

The newsworthy item would be "Snoop Dogg DOESN'T smoke weed before Super Bowl appearance" https://t.co/2BAzT67JW0 — David Dayen (@ddayen) February 14, 2022

Who are these people who expect Snoop to NOT smoke weed? https://t.co/o7eoWVi8aW — Santi (@goonersanti) February 14, 2022

For what it’s worth, it doesn’t seem like there was much condemnation behind the headline so much as a sense of “hey, get a load of this guy.” Still, people see what they want to see on Twitter and generally respond accordingly. Over here, we’re just happy we got to see Snoop take the stage alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige for one of the most exciting halftime shows in years.

One thing snoop gonna do is smoke a blunt before anything https://t.co/zPsY8C30rU — 💜✨ (@_iamthatgirlari) February 14, 2022