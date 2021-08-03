After sacrificing every last bit of respect he ever earned from his days as being “America’s Mayor,” Rudy Giuliani’s reputation is now officially in the sh*tter for his seemingly undying devotion to Trump. Yet the former president seems to have repaid that loyalty by not paying Rudy for the work he did as his personal lawyer, which included trying to gain momentum for the (false) notion that the 2020 election was rigged. Now, in addition to staring down a possible prison stint — which Giuliani says he’s fine with, by the way — Rudy’s first stop may be the poorhouse. As The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman tweeted, “Giuliani’s friends say he is saying he is close to broke.”

Giuliani allies are looking at the Trump $ – even if it isn't $82 million – and are aghast that Trump isn't helping Giuliani with legal fees. Giuliani's friends say he is saying he is close to broke, and his interview w @MelissaRusso4NY makes clear he knows he's in legal jeopardy https://t.co/mv9QtedbMR — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 1, 2021

All of this, of course, comes after a series of Rudy-related events that would almost be comical if they weren’t the U.S. political system in action. As Bess Levin writes for Vanity Fair:

For starters, [Rudy had] recently had his home and office raided by the Feds, who seized nearly a dozen cell phones and computers as part of their criminal probe into his Ukraine dealings. Subsequent to that, he had his law license suspended in both New York and D.C. over the many election lies he’d told, and in one of the many new books out about Trump, it was reported that when it became clear that Trump was probably going to lose, an allegedly inebriated Giuliani “started to cause a commotion… telling other guests that he had come up with a strategy for Trump,” insisting the campaign should “Just say we won,” which it did.

All of this came after Giuliani requested to be paid $20,000 a day for playing the role of Trump’s stooge — which Trump reportedly scoffed at. In January, CNN reported that the then-still-president had instructed his staff to not pay Giuliani at all, as he was mad about being impeached again.

Meanwhile, Trump has raised a reported $75 million in 2021 alone from supporters who believe he’s planning to use their hard-earned money to prove his stolen election theories… despite the fact that he hasn’t spent a single penny to do that yet. Could he use some of that cash to pay Rudy the money he legitimately owes him? Yes — but “legitimate” might not be in Trump’s vocabulary. And since Rudy’s legal woes are mounting, Trump and his advisors think it’s best that Donald distance himself from the former mayor. Or, as Haberman puts it: “Trump aides have been clear they see no mechanism for paying Giuliani’s legal bills that isn’t problematic for Trump, and they think Giuliani took actions a lawyer should have known were problematic, even if the client wanted it.”

Trump aides have been clear they see no mechanism for paying Giuliani’s legal bills that isn’t problematic for Trump, and they think Giuliani took actions a lawyer should have known were problematic, even if the client wanted it. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 1, 2021

Rudy meanwhile, seems to be taking it all in stride. As Insider reports, during an interview about the upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11, Rudy went off-track to declare that though he has “committed no crime,” he is “more than willing to go to jail if they want to put me in jail. And if they do, they’re going to suffer the consequences in heaven. I’m not. I didn’t do anything wrong.”