Rudy Giuliani is not having an easy time of it lately. First, he was viciously attacked by a man who lightly tapped him on the back and might have called him a “scumbag” at a ShopRite in Staten Island while he was stumping for his son, New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani. Then, Giuliani the Younger lost his primary bid, making the Slap Heard ‘Round the World all for naught. And after all that campaigning, Andrew announced that his “Iron Man” and “tough as nails” dad just underwent heart stent surgery. Even worse: the former New York City mayor has been reduced to hawking history’s ugliest sandals for MyPillow maniac Mike Lindell. And now he and Lindsey Graham have been subpoenaed to testify about election meddling in Georgia.

But Rudy’s biggest problem—aside from marrying his cousin—is that that pesky insurrection he purportedly helped to orchestrate just won’t go away. And after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson mentioned Rudy’s name several times in her testimony, both as someone who helped in the planning of the events of January 6th and someone who asked for a pardon afterward, things really blew up.

Giuliani’s first attempt to discredit Hutchinson in a now-deleted tweet went sideways when he accidentally incriminated himself by stating: “The January 6 Witch Hunt Cabal has now exceeded even its prior fraudulent. The last witness was a reckless liar. Contrary to her false testimony she was never present when I asked for a pardon.” (When he became the butt of many jokes, he quickly deleted that and replaced it with a tweaked version that didn’t make him sound like a total criminal.)

But, really, what seems to be Rudy’s biggest issue: that everyone thinks he’s a criminal. On the July 1st edition of Giuliani’s hysterically named “Common Sense” podcast, he complained about the way he has been treated.

Everyone in Washington wants to make me a liar and a crook, and I’m not. But I know I have to protect myself I could’ve asked for a pardon for a very good reason – because I don’t want to get framed. I know I didn’t do anything wrong. I know I don’t act like they do. I don’t lie like Raskin and Schiff. I don’t take money like Pelosi and Biden and their families. I’ve spent most of my time putting crooks like them in jail. And I’ve acted honorably all my life. But I know they frame people. I know people they framed. So it would have been perfectly legitimate to ask for a pardon—not because I’m guilty of anything. But because they’re going to try real hard to make me guilty of something.”

Like, say, attempting to overturn the results of a completely legitimate election?

Rudy: “Everyone in Washington wants to make me a liar and a crook, and I’m not. I could’ve asked for a pardon for a very good reason – because I don’t want to get framed. I know I didn’t do anything wrong. I don’t lie .. I don’t take money .. I’ve acted honorably all my life.” pic.twitter.com/EjYkjFJ9Hp — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 6, 2022

It was fun while it lasted, Rudy.