Thanks to leading the charge in Donald Trump‘s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Rudy Giuliani has been mired in a non-stop morass of legal woes that only get worse with each day that passes.

On Wednesday, the disgraced attorney suffered a significant loss in the defamation suit filed against him by two Georgia election workers. The judge overseeing the case ripped Giuliani up and down for failing to provide discovery materials and put him on the hook for the election worker’s legal fees, which already totaled $90,000. The damages, that have yet to be decided by a jury, could be financially ruinous for Giuliani who’s not doing so hot, according to NBC News Ken Dilanian.

Via Raw Story:

“It’s a big blow to Mr. Giuliani. Of course, it’s one of a long line of things he’s facing, including criminal liability. You know, there are reports he’s got a debt of $3 million in legal fees.” “His life essentially is falling apart,” Dilanian said. “He is losing his license to practice law. Just add this to the list of legal woes for Rudy Giuliani.”

Giuliani’s financial trouble has been reportedly exacerbated by Trump’s refusal to pay Rudy for the legal work he did in the aftermath of the 2020 election. However, in a recent and telling development, Trump has reportedly agreed to host a fundraiser for Giuliani’s mounting legal fees.

According to inside sources, Trump has become increasingly concerned that his codefendants in the Georgia indictment will flip on him. Three already have, and the last thing he needs is Giuliani turning state’s evidence. He presumably knows a lot about Trump’s election interference plot, provided Rudy wasn’t drunk the whole time, of course.

(Via Raw Story)