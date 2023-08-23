Donald Trump will be “proudly” turning himself in for his fourth indictment in Fulton County, supposedly on Thursday morning. Word on the street is that America’s Fallen Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, will beat him there by a day. Meanwhile, Jenna Ellis has stopped trying to “live laugh love” her way through this and has been asking why the heck “billionaire” Trump isn’t footing the bill for his lawyer’s legal fees. As for Rudy, he reportedly flew down to Mar-a-Lago to make a “desperate” appeal for the initial legal fees for attempting to help Trump overturn democracy.

Rudy supposedly walked away from that visit (initially reported by the New York Times) empty handed other than a “vague promise” and apparently a promise to “attend” fundraisers for Rudy’s legal fees, but now, there’s possibly been a shift because Trump is (via the New York Times‘ Shane Goldmacher) going to headline a $100,000 per head fundraiser at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey on Sept. 7.

NEW: Trump will headline a $100,000 per person fundraiser for Rudy Giuliani’s legal defense on 9/7. My colleagues @maggieNYT and Ben Protess previously reported Trump had agreed to help attend Giuliani legal $ fundraisers: https://t.co/Lg1M2Bv18L pic.twitter.com/CGNip2wM8C — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 23, 2023

Granted, Trump is not exactly opening his wallet here (and god only knows if he will pay any vendors involved in this event), but this is still a big gesture by Donald Trump standards. Did anything perhaps change to spark this move?

Officially, no one has said, but Trump also ended up in a much worse position, legally speaking, after Special Council Jack Smith revealed that an ex-Mar-a-Lago workers has flipped on Trump under threat of perjury charges for a prior statement. And as for Rudy? I can imagine that he knows where all the bodies are buried, so to speak. Not to mention all of the (alleged) details of the RICO dirt. So, it’s obviously in Trump’s best interest to start cooperating with the guy who took false credit for dreaming up the strategy to use RICO to take down the mob. What a full-circle event this has become.

Is it popcorn time yet?

(Via New York Times)