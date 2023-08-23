Rudy Giuliani hasn’t had a great last few years, and on Wednesday he arguably hit a new nadir. That’s the day the former “America’s Mayor,” not to mention star prosecutor, turned himself to jail and got a mugshot. It’s worse than the day black goo dripped down his head, worse than the day he did a presser at a landscaping joint, worse than the day Donald Trump refused to bail him out of the financial hole he dug to help him out. How could it get worse? Well, it did.

Rudy Giuliani spotted walking into A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds in Atlanta

(@ATLNewsFirst helicopter & @cnn drone) pic.twitter.com/PATS6PRz40 — Brendan Keefe – Atlanta News First (@BrendanKeefe) August 23, 2023

As per Mediaite, after Giuliani was arraigned, a CNN camera crew spotted him walking into the “2nd Chance Bail Bonds” in Atlanta, Georgia.

“This this is the former president’s former personal attorney, by the way, former mayor of New York City, former prosecutor himself, who sent many, many folks he prosecuted to bail Bonds offices, bondsman offices like that in the past,” CNN anchor Jim Sciutto said over the footage. “And now he himself is walking through that door.”

Giuliani’s bail was set at a whopping $150,000. It’s not surprising that Giuliani would have to visit a bail bond joint. His finances are, uh, not great these days. It’s not even that shocking that he chose one with such a sad, deflating name.

That news cameras were there to capture the walk of shame only makes his humiliation even worse. Indeed, people couldn’t believe the footage was real.

You really can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/2WvSFvKTyx — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 23, 2023

Some marveled at how far the guy’s fallen.

To think of the towering reputation Rudy Giuliani had 25 years ago https://t.co/2OSAHR5evD — Steven Godofsky (@sgodofsk) August 23, 2023

If you’re ever stressed about money, remember that Rudy Giuliani couldn’t pay his own bail out of pocket 🤭 https://t.co/TAeer7GiWU — Nathan 𝕏. Koopa (@nathanOkoopa) August 23, 2023

From feared federal prosecutor and America's Mayor to criminal defendant at the local 2nd chance bail bonds… English lacks the expressive tools for this level of down bad https://t.co/tCLTXTGleu — bookdepth (@bookdepth) August 23, 2023

There were, of course, jokes to add salt to Rudy’s wound.

From 4 seasons to 2 chances to 1 cell. — Dr Eemer Eivers (@EemerEivers) August 23, 2023

No no no, that is clearly the Ritz Carleton Bail Bonds. https://t.co/5WwrHB5EAQ — Seth Cotlar, mostly now at the other places (@SethCotlar) August 23, 2023

this is going to end with dog the bounty hunter busting down Rudy’s motel bathroom door https://t.co/rCJYogzRnm — Marcelo Gooch Jr. (@marcelogoochjr) August 23, 2023

Ooo his ex-wives got him good! https://t.co/crFNoEAflC — Kilmartin: Seattle Telluride Cincy (@anylaurie16) August 23, 2023

Have I got a pitch for Midnight Run 2… https://t.co/WW2KqSW0Be — Bill Scher (@billscher) August 23, 2023

He’s going to end up skipping bail and being captured by Dog the Bounty Hunter. https://t.co/DqolsDi2nJ — Nick Fitzsimons (@NickFitz) August 23, 2023

Some pointed out that this is karma for all the lives he unfairly ruined as prosecutor and mayor.

hope he's really enjoying this trip through the carceral process that he's put so many undeserving people through https://t.co/2WgS91lP0Y — AK Lingus (@aklingus) August 23, 2023

A lot of us never thought Rudy would have this bad a day. Some people I loved who hated this man aren’t here to see this. This is for them https://t.co/t3geuCLRpc — Jon (@JonSpiegler) August 23, 2023

