It was Rudy Giuliani who supposedly told Donald Trump to “declare victory” on Election Night 2020, even though there was no victory to declare. Why would he do such a thing? One explanation is that Giuliani was allegedly sh*t-faced drunk at the time — “drinking heavily and in a constant state of excitation, often almost incoherent in his agitation and mania,” as author Michael Wolff wrote in his book, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency.

Giuliani claims he “REFUSED all alcohol that evening,” other than his “favorite drink” Diet Pepsi, but the special counsel investigating Trump‘s various misdeeds isn’t so sure. Rolling Stone reports that Jack Smith and his team have “repeatedly grilled witnesses about Rudy Giuliani’s drinking on and after election day.”

In their questioning of multiple witnesses, Smith’s team of federal investigators have asked questions about how seemingly intoxicated Giuliani was during the weeks he was giving Trump advice on how to cling to power, according to a source who’s been in the room with Smith’s team, one witness’s attorney, and a third person familiar with the matter.

The special counsel is also looking into whether Trump gossiped about Rudy’s boozing (my man lives for the drama). It’s not illegal for Giuliani to be drunk, of course, but “Smith and his team are interested in this subject because it could help demonstrate that Trump was implementing the counsel of somebody he knew to be under the influence and perhaps not thinking clearly. If that were the case, it could add to federal prosecutors’ argument that Trump behaved with willful recklessness in his attempts to nullify the 2020 election.”

Smith should prove Trump’s incompetence by pointing out that the world’s biggest Diet Coke fan hired a Diet Pepsi lover as his attorney. Madness.

(Via Rolling Stone)