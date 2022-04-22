At long last, Rudy Giuliani was unmasked this week on The Masked Singer after his rendition of “Bad To The Bone” (what a set of words that is), and it wasn’t mere 4/20 eye-squinting trickery. Judge Ken Jeong was not having it and walked off the stage in protest after stating that, nope, he definitely wasn’t looking at Robert Duvall.

We really have failed as a society. pic.twitter.com/vrvk66KWem — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 21, 2022

Can you imagine being put in that position as a judge? And Robin Thicke isn’t enjoying such a good look after reports that he’d walked out didn’t turn out to be true, and yeah, it’s a pickle alright. You think you signed up for some light entertainment, and then the leader of Trump’s Strike Force pops onstage. Not cool! Regardless, Rudy’s performance (if you can call it that) didn’t receive praise from anyone, and via this clip posted by former federal judge Ron Filipkowski, the unofficial Four Seasons Landscaping mascot explained why he took the plunge in the first place.

Rudy is asked about his appearance on ‘The Masked Singer.’ He says, “I like doing comedy.” Asked about Ken Jeong walking off the set, he said he is suffering from ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.’ pic.twitter.com/suYB3ZUIEF — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 22, 2022

“I like doing comedy,” Rudy explained while pointing out that he appeared on SNL and The Late Show With David Letterman over the years. He went on to accuse Jeong of “suffering from Late Stage Trump Derangement Syndrome, for which they have not developed a vaccine.” What a joker.

Naturally, Jeong’s refusal to visibly remain on the set with Giuliani said a lot, as did the fact that the former America’s Mayor sowed plenty of Trump-fueled chaos along with the MyPillow guy. And no one is a fan of Giuliani’s “comedy” attempts, it seems, although people do love his inadvertent appearances as the butt of a joke. Lots of Borat and hair-dye jokes surfaced.

Rudy was right about enjoying doing comedy: seen here searching for his shrunken pickle in another 'comedy' scene from Borat 👇 pic.twitter.com/fwv3fw2wGt — Lulu 🇦🇺 💫 🇺🇸 💞 (@FLOA_MissLinda) April 22, 2022

Rudy was right about enjoying doing comedy: seen here searching for his shrunken pickle in another 'comedy' scene from Borat 👇 pic.twitter.com/fwv3fw2wGt — Lulu 🇦🇺 💫 🇺🇸 💞 (@FLOA_MissLinda) April 22, 2022

Finally, a North Carolinian we can be Proud of❣️Love me some Ken Jeong ❣️ pic.twitter.com/2A89pwOthw — Kathryn Long 🌊🐢🐾😷👮🏽💙🖤💙🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈😎 (@klongturtlebend) April 22, 2022

Rudy Guiltyiani. — Tim Hannan 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TimHannan) April 22, 2022

“I like doing comedy “ pic.twitter.com/fQvuKQFT8s — Shawn Amey (@darthmetal80) April 22, 2022

It’s also worth noting that Giuliani’s appearance was met with the lowest viewership for this season of The Masked Singer.