rudy giuliani
Getty Image
Viral

Rudy Giuliani’s Explanation For His ‘Masked Singer’ Appearance Has Led To A Lot Of ‘Comedy,’ Alright

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

At long last, Rudy Giuliani was unmasked this week on The Masked Singer after his rendition of “Bad To The Bone” (what a set of words that is), and it wasn’t mere 4/20 eye-squinting trickery. Judge Ken Jeong was not having it and walked off the stage in protest after stating that, nope, he definitely wasn’t looking at Robert Duvall.

Can you imagine being put in that position as a judge? And Robin Thicke isn’t enjoying such a good look after reports that he’d walked out didn’t turn out to be true, and yeah, it’s a pickle alright. You think you signed up for some light entertainment, and then the leader of Trump’s Strike Force pops onstage. Not cool! Regardless, Rudy’s performance (if you can call it that) didn’t receive praise from anyone, and via this clip posted by former federal judge Ron Filipkowski, the unofficial Four Seasons Landscaping mascot explained why he took the plunge in the first place.

“I like doing comedy,” Rudy explained while pointing out that he appeared on SNL and The Late Show With David Letterman over the years. He went on to accuse Jeong of “suffering from Late Stage Trump Derangement Syndrome, for which they have not developed a vaccine.” What a joker.

Naturally, Jeong’s refusal to visibly remain on the set with Giuliani said a lot, as did the fact that the former America’s Mayor sowed plenty of Trump-fueled chaos along with the MyPillow guy. And no one is a fan of Giuliani’s “comedy” attempts, it seems, although people do love his inadvertent appearances as the butt of a joke. Lots of Borat and hair-dye jokes surfaced.

It’s also worth noting that Giuliani’s appearance was met with the lowest viewership for this season of The Masked Singer.

×