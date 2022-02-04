robin-thicke.jpeg
Getty Image
TV

As It Turns Out, Robin Thicke Did Not Storm Off The Set Of ‘The Masked Singer’ Out Of Principle, After All

by:

The Masked Singer cinematic universe just seems to get weirder and weirder as the seasons progress. The show reached a new low when disgraced former New York City mayor and occasional attorney to Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani was unmasked last week on the game show. Many people did not like that.

Celebrity judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke reportedly stormed out after the reveal. As it turns out, Thicke followed only to check on Jeong, his friend and co-star, not in any sort of act of protest. Jeong, on the other hand, was pissed off. A source close to the show told People Magazine, “Ken felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask which is why he walked off. There’s no way he could hide his feelings.”

The source also confirmed that Thicke did not run off stage because of Guiliani. “Robin actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn’t storm out because of Giuliani.” Thicke ran after his pal Jeong to make sure he was okay, but definitely not because of various questionable, bad and dangerous things that Giuliani has done (there are a lot).

Jeong famously worked as a doctor before becoming an actor, which is reportedly part of the reason he was upset about Giuliani being on the show, since the former attorney was a part of the Trump administration which mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic from the start.

According to the source, other judges Jenny McCarthy (who is a known for her strong stance against vaccines, which could be a coincidence) and Nicole Scherzinger stayed around to chat with the former Trump staffer.

Listen To This
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
Amber Mark’s Leap Of Faith Grants Her Happiness Again On The Riveting ‘Three Dimensions Deep’
by: InstagramTwitter
Babyface Ray’s Debut Album ‘Face’ Aims To Bridge The Gap Between Detroit And The World Beyond
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×