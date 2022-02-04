The Masked Singer cinematic universe just seems to get weirder and weirder as the seasons progress. The show reached a new low when disgraced former New York City mayor and occasional attorney to Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani was unmasked last week on the game show. Many people did not like that.

Celebrity judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke reportedly stormed out after the reveal. As it turns out, Thicke followed only to check on Jeong, his friend and co-star, not in any sort of act of protest. Jeong, on the other hand, was pissed off. A source close to the show told People Magazine, “Ken felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask which is why he walked off. There’s no way he could hide his feelings.”

The source also confirmed that Thicke did not run off stage because of Guiliani. “Robin actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn’t storm out because of Giuliani.” Thicke ran after his pal Jeong to make sure he was okay, but definitely not because of various questionable, bad and dangerous things that Giuliani has done (there are a lot).

Jeong famously worked as a doctor before becoming an actor, which is reportedly part of the reason he was upset about Giuliani being on the show, since the former attorney was a part of the Trump administration which mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic from the start.

According to the source, other judges Jenny McCarthy (who is a known for her strong stance against vaccines, which could be a coincidence) and Nicole Scherzinger stayed around to chat with the former Trump staffer.