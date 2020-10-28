Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is only 96 minutes, but it’s brought the world hours of entertainment in the form of Rudy Giuliani doing… whatever he’s doing here.

There’s been a back and forth between the former-New York City mayor and Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen ever since. Rudy, who might think that Borat is a real person, claims the movie was a “hit job,” while Baron Cohen responded to the “innocent sexytime” both in and out of character. Giuliani was asked about the hotel scene by Fox Business host Kennedy on Tuesday night, and he had a rational, even-keeled response.

KENNEDY: Do you regret your interaction in the Borat movie? GIULIANI: Now that's a stupid question, isn't it? K: No, it's not stupid at all. I have a 15 year old daughter, I watched that & was kinda grossed out by it G: Whether you believe it or not I was tucking my shirt in pic.twitter.com/rCdR8TlP1I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020

Hm, maybe not.

“Do you regret your interaction in the Borat movie?” Kennedy asked Giuliani, who somehow got more bug-eyed than he did while screaming about Hunter Biden’s laptop. “Now that’s a stupid question isn’t it? That’s a really stupid question,” he snapped. Kennedy said her question wasn’t stupid at all, that she has a 15-year-old daughter and she “was kind of grossed out by it.” When given a chance to explain himself, Giuliani snarled, “I called the police when I realized that it was a scam. I called the police and he ran away. The minute she said something compromising, I called the police. Whether you believe it or not, I was tucking my shirt in, he made it appear as if it was something different… Borat and his 50-man crew ran out of the place. Would you like to ask me any other questions to attack me for merely coming on your show to show you what criminals they are?” The clip is worth watching for the way Rudy says “Borat.” Weird guy!

(Via Talking Points Memo)