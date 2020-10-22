Rudy Giuliani was “America’s Mayor,” the (fabled) savior of post-9/11 New York City. He was named Time‘s Person of the Year, knighted by the freaking queen (not to be confused with Queens; the Yankees fan isn’t welcome there), and appeared in an Adam Sandler movie, the greatest honor of all. But now and forever, Trump’s personal attorney, who once revealed confidential information after butt-dialing a reporter, will forever be known as the guy who got into a feud with Borat. Not Sacha Baron Cohen, but Borat.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, out this Friday, features a scene where Giuliani gets duped by Borat’s daughter, played by actress Maria Bakalova. As described by the Guardian, “The pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite… After she removes his microphone, Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers.” That’s when Baron Cohen, as Borat, barges in and says, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.” Giuliani, who called the encounter a “hit job” on WABC radio, tweeted about the incident on Thursday. It’s… something!

“Today show features Borat’s false description of me. Anything Trump. But they censor Biden’s partner saying Joe Biden is THE BIG GUY getting money, 10% of millions, from Chinese Communists. I got the cops on Borat. And I finally got the FBI on the #BidenCrimeFamiily,” Giuliani tweeted. It has since been deleted. I have no idea what the hell he’s talking, because a) it’s gibberish, and b) “I got the cops on Borat” broke my brain. Does Rudy think Borat is a real person? It’s a question many people are saying.

You can delete this all you want but I still have a screenshot of you talking about Borat like he’s real pic.twitter.com/EyUwrh6dWY — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) October 22, 2020

Does Rudy know that Borat is not real, or is he too busy "tucking" to notice? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 22, 2020

You do know Borat isn’t a real person.

911: What is your emergency?

Rudy: Borat

🤣🤣🤣 — Amy S🤡💜🎬✡️🐒🧚🏻‍♀️🧸🧩 (@AmyES52) October 22, 2020

Mr. America's Mayor, do you think Borat is a real person? — Shaun (@ButtersBC) October 22, 2020

You know Borat isn’t real, right? — Pete says vote Biden/Harris 2020 (@BaconGrillin123) October 22, 2020

Rudy deleted this tweet implying that #Borat is a real person. Maybe he realized he had misspelled #BidenCrimeFamiily [sic]. Twitter is forever, Rudy. https://t.co/DVmaOgh9Kp pic.twitter.com/KT1BVbyJYB — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) October 22, 2020

The funny thing is I bet Rudy Giuliani still doesn't quite understand Borat isn't a real person. — Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) October 21, 2020

Rudy Giuliani, Borat, Trump — it’s somehow 2001, 2006, and 2020 all at once.