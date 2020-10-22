Getty Image
Rudy Giuliani Appeared To Believe That ‘Borat’ Is A Real Person In A Bizarre, Now-Deleted Tweet

Rudy Giuliani was “America’s Mayor,” the (fabled) savior of post-9/11 New York City. He was named Time‘s Person of the Year, knighted by the freaking queen (not to be confused with Queens; the Yankees fan isn’t welcome there), and appeared in an Adam Sandler movie, the greatest honor of all. But now and forever, Trump’s personal attorney, who once revealed confidential information after butt-dialing a reporter, will forever be known as the guy who got into a feud with Borat. Not Sacha Baron Cohen, but Borat.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, out this Friday, features a scene where Giuliani gets duped by Borat’s daughter, played by actress Maria Bakalova. As described by the Guardian, “The pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite… After she removes his microphone, Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers.” That’s when Baron Cohen, as Borat, barges in and says, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.” Giuliani, who called the encounter a “hit job” on WABC radio, tweeted about the incident on Thursday. It’s… something!

“Today show features Borat’s false description of me. Anything Trump. But they censor Biden’s partner saying Joe Biden is THE BIG GUY getting money, 10% of millions, from Chinese Communists. I got the cops on Borat. And I finally got the FBI on the #BidenCrimeFamiily,” Giuliani tweeted. It has since been deleted. I have no idea what the hell he’s talking, because a) it’s gibberish, and b) “I got the cops on Borat” broke my brain. Does Rudy think Borat is a real person? It’s a question many people are saying.

Rudy Giuliani, Borat, Trump — it’s somehow 2001, 2006, and 2020 all at once.

