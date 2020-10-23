Rudy Giuliani’s shenanigans captured on film in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm hit the media before the film hit streaming services, which gave Sacha Baron Cohen the opportunity to use it in a promotional tweet about the movie’s release.

Giuliani, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and a man who has tried to make the news for another high-profile reason this week, was caught on film in a compromising situation with the Baron Cohen character, who Giuliani may or may not still believe is a real person. While the rest of America will be able to see the scene for themselves on Friday, Baron Cohen tweeted a defense of Giuliani on Thursday night that poked fun at this appearance in the film, in which the former mayor of New York City appeared in a hotel room that Baron Cohen’s Borat burst into and claimed the person he was with was an underage girl.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

“I (am) here to defend America’s mayor, Rudolph Giuliani,” said Baron Cohen, in character as Borat. “What was an innocent sexytime encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter have been turned into something disgusting by fake news media.”

Borat makes a gesture with his hand, seeming to extend his nose and continuing a trope he often referenced in his first Borat movie. Then he issued a very tongue-in-cheek warning to anyone who might try to prank Giuliani in the future.

“I warn you, anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his sup-penis.”

Given the response on social media word of Giuliani’s appearance in the film got, it makes sense that Baron Cohen would address the scene directly in a video that doubles as an ad for the movie. Let’s just hope that Giuliani’s “legal briefs” are the only thing we see in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and nothing more graphic.