Sacha Baron Cohen appeared as himself, not as Borat, on Good Morning America to discuss the Rudy Giuliani scene from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, out today.

I will not describe “the Rudy Giuliani scene” (you can read about it here), because we’ve all suffered enough. Although not as much as the actress who plays Borat’s daughter, Maria Bakalova, who was in the hotel room with the disgraced former-mayor. When asked on GMA about what happened, she turned to Baron Cohen and replied, “I want to thank you, that I was sure that you were going to save me from everything.”

Giuliani has called the scene a “totally sensationalized” account and referred to Baron Cohen as a “stone-cold liar,” although he might also think Borat is a real person. It’s bizarre. But what does the actor, appearing out of character for the first time during the press tour (he previously responded as Borat), think about those accusations? “I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” he said before suggesting that everyone should watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. “It is what it is. He did what he did, and make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us.”

Baron Cohen said he was “quite concerned” for Bakalova during the scene, but that he was in a hideaway the entire scene so he could monitor what was happening. He said, “It’s my responsibility as a producer as well to ensure that the lead actor is looked after. “I’ve always felt safe with our team, with our crew, with Sacha in my corner,” Bakalova said on GMA. “I actually never felt that I’ve been in danger. That’s why I’m lucky, because I had them.”

You can watch the interview below.