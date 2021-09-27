Sean Spicer was the first in a long line of White House Press Secretaries during Donald Trump’s reign. He turned those traditionally informative audiences with reporters into a political sideshow, using the lectern as a place to sell lies about nearly everything from the size of Inauguration crowds to his boss’ private meetings with Russian diplomats at Trump Tower.

Sean Spicer was so bad at his job — and such a prolific liar — that he forever changed the way White House press conferences are now viewed by the public, so it’s truly wild that now, the man who once helped Trump vilify the press and contributed to the rampant spread of misinformation is now condemning the Capitol Hill riots his former employer instigated.

In a wide-ranging chat with Mediaite’s The Interview podcast, Spicer said he was upset over the Jan. 6th insurrection and Trump’s role in it.

“I think it’s very concerning,” Spicer said. “And you saw the fallout, frankly, in the Georgia Senate elections where we lost two seats, frankly, because a lot of people said, well, I’m not going to go out and vote if the system is [rigged].”

He went on to say that the attacks were “personal” to him because of the many years he spent in those buildings and cautioned those spreading Trump’s conspiracy theories: “I think that when there are people that fundamentally don’t believe that the system is fair, you’re going to have a problem.”

Of course, while Spicer was more than happy to drag his former administration, he got a bit defensive when the host asked about his own association with Newsmax, a conservative channel that embraced Trump’s voter fraud claims. Spicer’s now hosting his own show on the network and, despite Newsmax facing multiple defamation lawsuits, including one from Dominion Voting Systems, Spicer said he was proud of the work his news organization was doing.

“I’m not aware of any conspiracy theory that Newsmax pushed,” Spicer said when asked about the lawsuits. “So no, I’m very proud of our coverage actually.”

This guy was so much more fun when Melissa McCarthy could use him as a comedic punching bag.

(Via Mediaite)