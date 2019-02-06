Sean Spicer Sure Seemed A Little Tipsy In A Live, Post-State Of The Union Interview Last Night

News & Culture Writer
02.06.19

Getty Image

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer seemed to be having himself a good old time during a live BlazeTV State of the Union special broadcast from the Trump Hotel lobby bar in Washington D.C. during President Trump’s address on Tuesday night. And by “good old time,” we mean for all intents and purposes Spicer appeared to be white girl wasted while chatting with Blaze host Eric Bolling.

Media Matters reporter Cristina López drew attention to Spicer’s apparent slurring in a couple of clips uploaded to YouTube. “It seems like Spicer had some drinks during #SOTU before his appearance on BlazeTV,” she quipped.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSBlazedonald trumpEric BollingSean Spicer

Listen To This

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 51 mins ago 9 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 22 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 1 day ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP