Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer seemed to be having himself a good old time during a live BlazeTV State of the Union special broadcast from the Trump Hotel lobby bar in Washington D.C. during President Trump’s address on Tuesday night. And by “good old time,” we mean for all intents and purposes Spicer appeared to be white girl wasted while chatting with Blaze host Eric Bolling.

Media Matters reporter Cristina López drew attention to Spicer’s apparent slurring in a couple of clips uploaded to YouTube. “It seems like Spicer had some drinks during #SOTU before his appearance on BlazeTV,” she quipped.