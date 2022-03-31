While most of the world, and many of his late-night colleagues, are still trying to piece together the events that led up to—and followed—Will Smith’s violent Oscars outburst, Seth Meyers only has eyes for Madison Cawthorn’s coked-up orgy scandal. The Late Night host had a lot to say about the controversial North Carolina congressman’s allegations, and some serious doubts about their veracity.

On Wednesday night, Meyers dedicated the bulk of his “A Closer Look” segment to the claims made by Cawthorn, who was reportedly given a stern talking to by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over his already-infamous podcast interview in which he claimed that House of Cards is basically a docuseries—albeit with less cocaine and/or orgies. Noting that the Republican party is “full of weird people constantly saying weird sh*t,” Meyers took aim at, well, all of Congress, really:

“Come on, man. You really expect us to believe that Congress could plan and execute an orgy? At best I can see them announcing an exploratory committee that would begin to investigate the feasibility of an orgy at a later date. And then it would grind to a halt because one faction would say they wouldn’t go unless the orgy was carbon neutral. And then Joe Manchin would say he’s only going to vote for the orgy if there was money for coal in it. And then someone would say, ‘Why do you need coal at an orgy?’ and Joe Manchin would say, ‘I guess you’ve never been to a West Virginia sex party!’ “It just wouldn’t happen.”

Meyers did, however, concede one point: “In Cawthorn’s defense, I will say Chuck Schumer positions his glasses like a man watching an orgy.”

