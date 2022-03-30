The fallout from Will Smith’s Oscars slap continues apace, and there’s word that it may take weeks, if not longer, for the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences to figure how to reprimand the star, if at all. But while the Board of Governors on Wednesday revealed they’ve “initiated disciplinary proceedings” against Smith, they also claimed they tried, and failed, to take steps earlier.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy released a statement in which they tried to clarify something about Sunday night’s proceedings. Earlier it was claimed that by the time that ceremony administrators tried to do something after Smith struck presenter Chris Rock, who had made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith had already won his Oscar and started giving his speech.

But now they’re claiming that’s not true. Now they’re saying Smith was “asked to leave the ceremony and refused.” They added that they “could have handled the situation differently.”

In the days since the incident, many have come out against Smith’s actions. Co-host Amy Schumer has said she’s “still triggered and traumatized” by the sudden outburst, while Zoë Kravitz, who was present, joked, with deep and angry sarcasm, that people at the Oscars are “apparently assaulting people on stage now.” Others, like Joe Rogan, are worried about how Smith’s antics could inspire others to attack comedians for jokes.

(Via THR)