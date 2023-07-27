Following the passing of music legend Sinéad O’Connor, fans of the Irish singer began reminiscing about her most iconic songs and moments like the time she famously tore up a photo of the Pope on Saturday Night Live. However, another fiery O’Connor retort to power has come to light, and it has people falling even more in love with the late musician.

After the death of her son, Piers Morgan reportedly tried to get O’Connor on his show several times. She wasn’t having it and shot him down with a hilarious email that blasted him for his well-known obsession with Meghan Markle.

Via The Irish Mirror:

“Hi Piers, I think it’s best I don’t do your show because of the irresistible temptation I would have to point out that you’re dying to be balls deep in Meghan Markle so bad it’s driven you crazy, and that your dislike of Prince Harry is down to his being balls deep in her ten times a day. “It being the case that if you were ever to get near her, which would never happen, you’d last ten seconds: and that would be that for ten days.”

The rejection has gone viral since O’Connor’s death, and people can’t believe the email actually exists. O’Connor’ was a real one, and she just picked up a whole new legion of fans thanks to her absolute roasting of Morgan.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via The Irish Mirror)