The world learned yesterday that iconic Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor died at 56 years old. Shortly before her death, though, she filmed and shared a video in which she talks about making new music.

The official Twitter account for O’Connor is @SineadOConnor, but a recent pinned tweet directs to her more personal account, @786OmShahid. There were apparently some who were unsure about the legitimacy of the @786OmShahid account, so on July 9, O’Connor verified her identity by sharing what would end up being one of the final videos of her during her lifetime (perhaps the final one).

Hey, some folks been asking I make video to prove identity .. Now, I’ve been up all night listening to Hindu Aestheticism books on You Tube. And Madonna’s stylist told me to eat a giant dick just now when I asked if she/he/they would rush over.. so deal with it ; ) pic.twitter.com/U4YOgdYuBj — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 9, 2023

In the video, she starts, “I said I’ll make a video because some of you are saying you don’t believe it’s my account: it is my account. But fret not, I’m going to be a good girl [laughs].” After talking some about her son’s 2022 death, she showed off her London apartment. That included a new acoustic guitar hanging on the wall that she said she was “going to write some tunes on.”

In 2021, O’Connor changed her mind multiple times about leaving music, first retiring, then backtracking, then retiring again. Her final album was 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss. In 2020, she released the single “Trouble Of The World,” and in 2022, she featured on “Tears From The Moon” by Conjure One.

The cause of O’Connor’s death has not yet been determined, but The Guardian reports that per a statement from Metropolitan police, “The death is not being treated as suspicious.” A statement shared by O’Connor’s family reads, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”