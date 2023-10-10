Mike Lindell hasn’t been doing so hot for a few years now, specifically since he started pouring his extensive MyPillow wealth down the drain to get Donald Trump back in office. Not only hasn’t that worked, but it’s also gotten him in massive legal trouble. Last week he hit a new bottom, revealing that after years of financial mishegoss, he’s finally run out of money. The news caught the attention of Stephen Colbert, who lamented Lindell’s woes by dressing up like him to put his company out of its misery.

On Monday night’s iteration of The Late Show, Colbert brought up that, after fending off billion dollar lawsuits from voting machine companies he’s smeared, Lindell is claiming he’s “lost everything, every dime.” Colbert then showed video of him pleading for mercy.

“I can’t pay the lawyers. We can’t pay, there’s no money left to pay them,” Lindell told viewer in the video. He then asked for money to pay his attorneys, who he praised as “great” and “who have families, too.” But he also has to “protect” his pillow company.

When Colbert returned, he was wearing a fake mustache, posing as Lindell with one of his patented pillows, which are definitely not “lumpy.”

“I have to protect my company. No, no, no I mean it. I have to protect my company, even if it means killing it,” Colbert said in the guise of Lindell. He then grabbed a second pillow, which he used to snuff out the other pillow. “Pillow, don’t worry, the pain will be over soon.”

You can watch Colbert’s entire opening monologue from Monday night in the video above. The Lindell business begins around the nine-minute mark.

(Via Raw Story)