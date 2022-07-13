As the January 6 hearings continue to drop damaging bombshells about the events leading up to the attack, Steve Bannon just had his spot blown up thanks to a secret recording. In the leaked audio from late October 2020, the White House strategist details how Donald Trump will exploit the lag in counting to mail-in ballots to declare himself the winner and use the chaos to maintain his grip on the White House. Obviously, Trump and Bannon’s plan greatly expanded to disastrous results with the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Via Mother Jones:

“What Trump’s gonna do, is just declare victory. Right? He’s gonna declare victory. But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner,” Bannon, laughing, told the group, according to audio of the meeting obtained by Mother Jones. “He’s just gonna say he’s a winner.” “As it sits here today,” Bannon said later in the conversation, describing a scenario in which Trump held an early lead in key swing states, “at 10 or 11 o’clock Trump’s gonna walk in the Oval, tweet out, ‘I’m the winner. Game over. Suck on that.'”

As Bannon further explains in the recorded conversation with supporters of exiled Chinese mogul, Guo Wengui, Trump declaring victory before the ballots are counted will cause advantageous pandemonium.

“So when you wake up Wednesday morning, it’s going to be a firestorm,” Bannon said. “You’re going to have antifa, crazy. The media, crazy. The courts are crazy. And Trump’s gonna be sitting there mocking, tweeting shit out: ‘You lose. I’m the winner. I’m the king.'”

The leaked audio of Bannon couldn’t have hit at a worse time as the House committee is still actively investigating the attempted coup. Granted, Bannon recently dared the Jan. 6 committee to let him testify on prime time, that was before Mother Jones published the leaked audio, in which he can be heard plotting to reject the results of a federal election.

(Via Mother Jones)