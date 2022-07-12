Tuesday’s edition of the Jan. 6 hearings wasn’t an explosive powder keg like the one where former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson claimed Donald Trump, among other things, tried to choke a Secret Service agent. But it had its moments. In fact, it ended with a mic drop for the ages, with committee vice chair Liz Cheney revealing Trump tried to engage in some possible witness tampering.

Wow — Cheney says Trump tried to call a witness in the January 6 committee's investigation after the last hearing. The witness alerted their lawyer, who alerted the committee, and the committee passed that info along to the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/2FzqWXxpiJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2022

“After our last hearing. President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation — a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings,” Cheney said at the end of the hearing. “That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call and instead alerted their lawyer to the call. Their lawyer alerted us. And this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice.”

She added, “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously.”

One would think Trump, of all people, would know not to contact witnesses.

Didn't the mobsters Donny worked with for decades teach him ANYTHING?!? https://t.co/RhPaBlSrFY — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 12, 2022

The latest hearing for the House select committee also featured some more Rudy Giuliani nonsense, as well as a leftfield cameo from a Queer Eye set, seen in the Zoom background of an attorney for the far right militia group the Oath Keepers — the first and perhaps final time those two entities ever crisscross.

(Via CNBC)