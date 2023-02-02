Super Bowl commercials often end up being the most talked about part of the Big Game, and this year’s crop (so far) includes Anna Paris naked for avocados, Alicia Silverstone resurrecting Clueless, and Ozzy Osbourne being a regular dude. Speaking of dudes with a non-regular life, Sylvester Stallone also hops onboard the commercial buffet with the above ad for the Paramount+ streaming service.

Stallone recently starred in Paramount+’s Tulsa King, one of many Taylor Sheridan shows, and the man who embodied Rocky Balboa will return for a second season. As well, he and his fam (Jennifer Flavin and their three daughters) will appear in The Family Stallone, which shows us that Stallone might have a little Kardashian in him. This ad, however, is mildly disturbing because Stallone is effectively a booger hanging off the side of Stone Stallone in the middle of Paramount Mountain. He gets sneezed to what seems like certain death but ends up being snow angels. Beavis and Butt-Head are there, along with Thomas Lennon’s Lt. Dangle, who sadly is not doing any New Boot Goofin.’ His daughters aren’t too surprised by any of this.

Via Variety, The Family Stallone will take on the larger Stallone picture:

“After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad,” pre the press release reads. “This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”

Watch this ad again during game time during Super Bowl LVII on February 12.