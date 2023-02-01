It’s that time of year again! Time to load up on the tortilla chips and develop an intense attachment to a bunch of sweaty football players who make more than you ever do in your life just by throwing around a ball of air. But the bright side of all of this? More celeb cameos!

Super Bowl season is the most wonderful time of year thanks to the million-dollar commercials that will occupy your brain for 15-30 second intervals in between bags of Doritos. In order to enjoy a Super Bowl ad, you have to have a bit of imagination. Nobody truly thinks that there will be a Breaking Bad reunion, but we all just sorta play along for the sake of the overzealous campaigns. But still! It’s fun to see your favorite characters light up the screen again, which is what happened when 90s icon Alicia Silverstone decided to break out her old yellow plaid skirt set from the hit 90s rom-com Clueless.

Silverstone appears in the teaser ad for Rakuten, an online shopping rebate site, donning her signature uniform from the cult classic movie. But this time, instead of disrupting the class with various daydreams, Silverstone’s Cher is the teacher getting ready to school her students about the best fashion deals. She tells the class, “Don’t bug. Your girl is back.” Honestly, this isn’t too far-fetched a concept.

I’m just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/IsADz7VOHB — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) January 31, 2023

The actress told Variety that she was excited to hop back into the driver’s seat and bring Cher out of retirement. “When I think about Cher and about how she’s film’s most historic shopaholic, the idea that she would be able to use this app is the greatest hack ever, getting cash back on all your shopping. I feel like she would want everyone to know that.” If only Paul Rudd would show up to take her shopping.

As predicted, you can catch the whole ad on Super Bowl Sunday… or when it reaches the internet moments later. Are Super Bowl commercials really for the Super Bowl anymore?

(Via Variety)