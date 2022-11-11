Sometimes, you just know when something is a fit. Legend will have it (and that legend is true) that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan wrote Tulsa King‘s first draft script in less than 24 hours while specifically gunning for Sylvester Stallone to play the lead role. Paramount, for obvious reasons, ran with Sheridan’s judgment and this project because people cannot get enough of those darn-fangled Yellowstone shows he created (there are two already and another few on the way). Granted, I simply cannot sit down and enjoy that franchise despite a few attempts, yet it’s impossible to deny that Sheridan’s one of the few souls who have cracked the TV code when there are a billion competing shows vying for eyeballs.

Tulsa King will undoubtedly capitalize upon debuting on the same night as the Kevin Costner flagship series’ fifth season return, but Stallone’s show feels entirely different. Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter directs this joint with Sly pulling out all the stops as a mafia boss who did decades of hard time and expects some payback. What does he receive? Let’s just say that Tulsa’s a nice little city, and it sure would be a shame if something… you catch the drift. Sheridan initially did write this little ditty with a Kansas City setting, but the move to Tulsa works out well for the mob to come in and newly bust chops. It’s unexpected and funny and also landing on the heels of some kind of cultural emergence for the former Oil Capitol of the World.

It’s fitting, really. Not too long ago, Damon Lindelof decided that Watchmen‘s Doctor Manhattan should hide out in Tulsa (perfect because who would suspect?), and Sterlin Harjo chose the surrounding area to allow Reservation Dogs to dole out a worthy Indigenous perspective (although those characters would love to leave the place). As well, characters do tend to be unwillingly sent to Tulsa. This happened to shifty Gary on Justified and Chandler on Friends. Now, Sly’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi finds himself with the run of the city, and he’s not thrilled but is working with it. Stallone, on the other hand, is having far too much fun with this role.

It is glamourous stuff, y’all.

Also, we know this is a “fish out of water” story because this tough-talking New York mafioso can’t ditch those tiny cups, even in a honky-tonk world.

More than that, we’ve got a big icon in a small pond, so to speak. Because even though Stallone has done plenty of projects (including voicing King Shark in The Suicide Squad) that don’t involve playing Rocky Balboa or John Rambo, he’s still synonymous with those roles. Even when he pushes back at where the Rocky franchise is going, he can’t fully separate himself from that looming physicality. So, it’s easy to forget that Stallone can do much more.