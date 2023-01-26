Ozzy Osbourne joined Black Sabbath when he was just 19 years old, meaning he hasn’t had much opportunity in his life to work the regular sort of jobs that many of us have. Now, though, he has been given that chance in a new Super Bowl commercial.

He stars in an upcoming ad from enterprise software company Workday (their first Super Bowl spot) and they shared a brief preview of it yesterday (January 25). In the 15-second clip, one office worker asks another, “Who’s the new guy?” She responds, “I don’t know, but he’s supposed to be some kind of rock star.”

The “new guy” then turns around and it’s Osbourne in a short-sleeve button-up shirt, a tie, and to complete the office attire look, black eyeliner. He points at the two and says, “Which one of you wants a piercing?” The man points at the woman next to him and thus concludes the teaser clip.

Variety notes that the full minute-long ad is set to air during the third quarter of the big game, and that it will also feature Gary Clark Jr. and Joan Jett.

Pete Schlampp, Workday’s chief marketing officer, told the publication, “This is something we’ve been budgeting for and thinking about for a while. When there are economic slowdowns, we know that companies that invest in their brands get a great return on the other side. We feel confident about making this investment.”

Check out the teaser video above.