Travis Kelce Taylor Swift AFC Championship Game 2024
A Failed Republican Presidential Candidate Came Up With The Nuttiest Conspiracy Theory Involving Taylor Swift, The Super Bowl, And Joe Biden

Why can’t Republicans be normal about Taylor Swift?

Previously, MAGA-loving conservatives had a meltdown when the pop star started dating Travis Kelce after the Hall of Fame-bound Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared in a Bud Light commercial and advocated for getting the COVID vaccine. They’re still angry about that, but now they’ve added conspiracy theories to the nuttiness.

Following Sunday’s AFC Championship game where the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl, conservative commentator Jack Posobiec wrote on X, “Thinking about when Taylor Swift called out the Soros family in 2019 for buying the rights to her music and then how she came out a super liberal in 2020.” Vivek Ramaswamy, the failed Republican presidential candidate who called his wife a “throat surgeon,” had quite the response. “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months,” he posted.

Wild is right. Leaving aside calling Swift and Kelce, who are at the peak of success and talent in their respective careers, “artificially culturally propped-up,” it’s unclear what the Chiefs in the Super Bowl has to do with Joe Biden.

