Why can’t Republicans be normal about Taylor Swift?

Previously, MAGA-loving conservatives had a meltdown when the pop star started dating Travis Kelce after the Hall of Fame-bound Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared in a Bud Light commercial and advocated for getting the COVID vaccine. They’re still angry about that, but now they’ve added conspiracy theories to the nuttiness.

Following Sunday’s AFC Championship game where the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl, conservative commentator Jack Posobiec wrote on X, “Thinking about when Taylor Swift called out the Soros family in 2019 for buying the rights to her music and then how she came out a super liberal in 2020.” Vivek Ramaswamy, the failed Republican presidential candidate who called his wife a “throat surgeon,” had quite the response. “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months,” he posted.

I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 29, 2024

Wild is right. Leaving aside calling Swift and Kelce, who are at the peak of success and talent in their respective careers, “artificially culturally propped-up,” it’s unclear what the Chiefs in the Super Bowl has to do with Joe Biden.

congratulations to Joe Biden on winning the Super Bowl https://t.co/pyy4OeOZco — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2024

It is truly a superpower to not immediately die of embarrassment even thinking this, let alone voicing it to millions. https://t.co/N7TT87XVB0 — Omar (@ouddin) January 29, 2024

the NFL made Lamar Jackson throw a ball into triple coverage down 10 points just so that the deep state liberals could score a big endorsement https://t.co/hVQiPdSudb — evil gritty (@DrEvilGritty) January 29, 2024

It’s barely 9am and we already have Taylor Swift Truther conspiracies! https://t.co/YTxHbbTlOX pic.twitter.com/VNI3s82hKf — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) January 29, 2024

Ah yes, the conspiracy to elect a Democratic president engineered by the famously liberal National Football League https://t.co/HqhVxBLqWq — Tommy Tomlinson (@tommytomlinson) January 29, 2024

“The Super Bowl is rigged so that Taylor Swift can endorse Joe Biden to a wider audience” is one of the most hilariously dumb things I’ve ever read https://t.co/rqzBz48toH — Calum Ferguson (@calumbeppe) January 29, 2024

I’m the first hater with all the emphasis on the Travis/Taylor relationship cause I just wanna watch football, idgaf what celebrities date. HOWEVER Taylor has been a mega star BEFORE she dated an nfl player so let’s retire the rhetoric about this being a ploy to make her big 💀 https://t.co/tSDFEi6YGr — kayla 🏵 (@kaylaburch28) January 29, 2024

Convincing your voters out of voting in the next election because there’s no point… to Own The Libs https://t.co/VDpJdala4n — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) January 29, 2024

This paranoid guy @VivekGRamaswamy with the shitty hair and the shittier takes has reached new heights of paranoia and shittiness. Sure, Viv. It's all a plot. We all stay up nights planning against you. Nitwit https://t.co/PLe1IAx1Os — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) January 29, 2024