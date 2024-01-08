Claudia Johnson was “Lady Bird.” Helen Taft was “Nervous Nellie.” Pat Nixon was “Plastic Pat.” But among first ladies, Ronald Reagan’s wife, Nancy, had the best nickname of them all: “the Blowjob Queen of Hollywood.”

Of course, no one called it her that (or “Throat GOAT”) at the time. But Reagan earned the moniker after right-wing dipsh*t Ben Shapiro’s sister compared her (“classic living”) to pop star Madonna (“trashy living”), followed by everyone pointing out that Nancy was allegedly “renowned in Hollywood for performing oral sex” and “known to give the best blowjob in town.”

This is all-important context for “Throat Surgeon.”

Over the weekend, Republican presidential wannabe Vivek Ramaswamy saluted his surgeon and cancer researcher wife, Apoorva, on X. “Throat surgeon. Mother. Future First Lady. Star of the day on the Iowa campaign trail,” he wrote. Ramaswamy probably could have phrased that better.

Throat surgeon. Mother. Future First Lady. Star of the day on the Iowa campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/qdsLCNPbog — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 6, 2024

Here’s how that went over:

new nancy reagan drop https://t.co/CKeQeEOnua — tim macgabhann 🍉 (@el_fodongo) January 8, 2024

First Lady hasn’t seen a throat goat this good since Nancy Reagan. — Hermit (@CatskillHermit) January 6, 2024

throat surgeon is a crazy way to introduce your wife https://t.co/anuWf8ifJI — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) January 8, 2024

One upping Nancy Reagan the throat goat by calling his wife the throat surgeon https://t.co/jjjBeMQ1Qp — President-Elect Toguro (@PresidentToguro) January 8, 2024

Instead of “throat surgeon,” Ramaswamy, who opposes affirmative action, described the trans community as a “cult,” and has said that he would consider Ted Cruz as his running mate, could have gone with his wife’s actual title. It’s literally the first four words of her bio: “I am a laryngologist.”

But nope. “Throat surgeon.” Reagan really is every Republican’s favorite Republican.

