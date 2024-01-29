Those in the know should appreciate that Super Bowl LVIII will be the 13th Kansas City Chiefs game attended by Taylor Swift. On Sunday, January 28, the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, in the AFC Championship Game to advance to their fourth Super Bowl in five years. The victory was sealed with a kiss between Swift and her boyfriend, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, and American Airlines got a head start on giving Super Bowl LVIII a Swiftian flair. (Sorry, Usher.)

“American Airlines created a flight from KC to [Las Vegas] for the Super Bowl,” an X (formerly Twitter) user named Belle Es You pointed out. “Flight number: 1989. And a return flight from LV to KC. Flight number: 87.” ESPN’s Sarah Spain confirmed such flights exist, to which American Airlines replied, “We’re in our big game era. [winking emoji]”

We’re in our big game era. 😉 — americanair (@AmericanAir) January 29, 2024

Now, for those not in the know, Swift was born in 1989 (as was Kelce) and entitled her 2014 album 1989. Her re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) arrived last October. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became the first No. 1 album of the 2024. Oh, and Kelce has worn No. 87 for the Chiefs for the entirety of his future Hall Of Fame NFL career.

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 p.m. EST from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.