Plenty of politicians like to make “ending world hunger” part of their platform, but not Senator Ted Cruz. At least, not when you really get down to it.

The MAGA cheerleader gave a talk to the student body at Yale University while filming a live episode of his podcast Verdict with co-host and conservative political pundit Michael Knowles. During the chat — which spanned everything from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court appointment to intellectual diversity — one student bravely asked the question on everyone’s mind: Would Cruz fellate another man if it meant ending world hunger?

As the audience laughed, Cruz was visibly stumped, eventually passing the question onto his co-host after some awkward laughter. Knowles has an answer ready though. He accused the student of being a “typical left-wing undergraduate” and “engaging in consequentialist ethics.” (Though, weirdly enough, Knowles is a Yale graduate.)

Eventually, Cruz’s pal adamantly refused to give another man oral, no matter the cause, labeling the act “immoral.”

“You’re attempting to justify flagrantly immoral behavior to achieve a good end,” Knowles told the kid. “And I tell you, my friend, the ends do not justify the means. Absolutely, absolutely not.”

We’re not really sure what’s so immoral about fellatio, but Cruz took the opportunity to finally speak up. Though he didn’t actually answer whether he’d fellate another man, he posed a similar ethical dilemma — in his mind at least — to the young man.

“I am curious with that young fellow. If it would solve world hunger, would you vote for Donald Trump?”

You know who wouldn’t have had any trouble answering such a fairly straightforward hypothetical scenario? This guy:

Your move, Cruz.

(Via Mediaite)