After getting roasted at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night, Ted Cruz stopped by The View on Monday morning where even more chaos broke out. During his appearance, activists started yelling from the audience and blasting Cruz for being a “climate-denying piece of sh*t.” It got so raucous that The View actually had to stop taping so that security could escort the protestors out of the building.

While making a stop on Fox & Friends the next morning, Cruz opened up about the experience and claimed that The View hosts were “embarrassed” and shaken by the situation while he took the whole thing in stride. Via Mediaite:

Cruz continued to explain that “I think the hosts were a little bit rattled. They said in the entire history of the show they’ve never had anyone do that.” “I think they were more rattled than I was,” he said. “I’m like, look, this is politics. They are being knuckleheads. I sort of laughed and kept on going. That’s just part of the world we live in now.”

As much as we hate to admit this, Cruz is telling the truth. A viral TikTok video posted by Extinction Rebellion NYC, an environmentalist group taking responsibility for the protest, shows the chaos breaking out from the audience’s perspective. Cruz does, in fact, sit there grinning the whole time as Whoopi Goldberg fires back at the protestors and demands that they leave. This type of liberal infighting is practically Christmas for conservatives like Cruz. You can see the protest footage below:

“Excuse me! Ladies, excuse us,” Goldberg can be heard yelling in the video. “Let us do our job. Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say but you gotta go.”

(Via Mediaite)