It’s been over a year since Meghan McCain quit The View, leaving the show scrambling to find a conservative replacement who’s not hardcore MAGA and/or an anti-vaxxer. That’s no easy task, but despite the season-long search for a new co-host, Whoopi Goldberg is not being shy about the show being less stressful now that McCain is gone.

“It’s calmer because nobody wants to be that tired every day,” Goldberg told Page Six at the New York Film Festival premiere of Till. The longtime View co-host also didn’t push back on McCain’s claim in her Bad Republican book that Goldberg had “open disdain” for her. In fact, Goldberg is still worn out just thinking about it:

“We’ve always had disagreements and stuff, but this one was a little bit different,” Goldberg explained to us on Saturday. “I think [the show], it’s better. I feel it’s better, but I’m still tired!” The “Sister Act” star confessed that even her own daughter called out the awkward facial expressions she sometimes made when talking to McCain on the air. “My daughter would say to me, ‘I can see your face!’ [And I would say], ‘OK, I’ll be better,’” she shared.

After a year of testing out guest hosts, McCain’s seat has been permanently filled by former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin. Naturally, McCain couldn’t resist taking a jab at her old workplace once the decision was announced.

“Her dad is a very famous homophobe and racist who started birtherism. He’s actually the person that invented Obama’s birtherism,” McCain recently told Andy Cohen before adding that she doesn’t want to “say anything negative.” Classic Meghan.

(Via Page Six)