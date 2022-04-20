Elon Musk continued his trolling of Silicon Valley by blasting Netflix after the streaming giant reported it lost over 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year, causing stock prices to fall. To the surprise of no one, Musk’s rhetoric skewed heavily towards the right as the Tesla CEO accused Netflix of being too “woke.” Musk has been making similar complaints about Twitter after snatching up shares of the social media company and attempting a hostile takeover that many believe is yet another troll.

“The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable,” Musk tweeted late Monday night in response to an article on the streaming company’s stock price dropping over 20%.

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Considering Musk has a sizable social media following, it didn’t take long for his legion of online fans to chime in. The Space X founder even took the time to agree with claims that wokeness is “the biggest threat to the civilization” that’s already affected the entire entertainment industry and not just Netflix.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

However, like most critics who see wokeness behind every corner, Musk’s attacks don’t grasp the situation. Late last year, Netflix was embroiled in a scandal over Dave Chappelle‘s comedy special, The Closer, which prompted an employee walkout over his trans jokes. While Netflix CEO ultimately apologized for not listening to employee’s concerns at the outset of the controversy, the streaming giant did not sever ties with the comedian and have already lined up a new comedy series from Chappelle. Right-leaning comedian Jeff Foxworthy also recently released a Netflix special where he gripes about participation trophies to a predominantly white audience. If that’s “woke,” then the word has lost all meaning.

