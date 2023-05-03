The View co-host Sunny Hostin isn’t buying the recent report that Fox News allegedly fired Tucker Carlson over a racist text message that was uncovered during the Dominion lawsuit. In the message, Carlson momentarily sides with an angry mob attacking an Antifa supporter even though he doesn’t approve of their tactics.

“Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously,” Carlson wrote. “It’s not how white men fight.”

While the text message is clearly not great, Hostin is calling shenanigans on Fox News suddenly being concerned about this one instance of Carlson’s racist rhetoric when there is hours of footage of him promoting white supremacist talking points on his show.

TUCKER CARLSON'S LEAKED TEXT: After the New York Times published newly-obtained texts from the former Fox News host, #TheView co-hosts question how much it played into his firing. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/O9WMgxuzQp — The View (@TheView) May 3, 2023

“For me, I think what was most interesting is that Fox knew this about him,” Hostin said. “When people show you who they are, you believe them the first time. He spoke about this replacement theory, which is a bigoted, racist theory about people being replaced by immigrants in this country — and it’s a fear mongering tactic — over 400 times. And Fox was perfectly fine with that.”

According to Hostin, what really spooked Fox was the price tag on the Dominion lawsuit.

“All of a sudden, you mean to tell me that this one text comes out where he says, ‘It’s not how white men fight,’ and then they go, ‘Oh no, he’s a racist! We can have him on our television show.’ I don’t think that’s true,” Hostin said. “I think it was the almost $800 million that spoke to them. I don’t think they’re good corporate citizens.”

