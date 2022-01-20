While the passage of time seemingly has no meaning in these pandemic times, Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, which arrived just two weeks after Donald Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential with the failed January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Fortunately, democracy prevailed, and the Biden-Harris administration immediately got to work pushing out COVID vaccines whose distribution had floundered under Trump as he obsessed over his electoral loss.

To commemorate Biden and Harris’ first successful year in office, the inaugural committee has released a video narrated by “America’s Dad,” Tom Hanks, that will play on airwaves across the country during primetime. Via Axios:

The committee said in a statement to Axios: “In recognition of the President’s first year in office, the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee believed it was important to celebrate the strength and perseverance of the American people in the face of extraordinary adversity, just as we did a year ago today.” “Through the voices of those Americans — including some who participated in last year’s celebration — the video also highlights the progress that’s been made over the last year.”

Of course, like almost every historical event in the past decade, The Simpsons predicted this day would come. Okay, maybe not so much that Biden would be president, but that one day, the American government would call upon Tom Hanks to give it a little boost. Some of that ol’ Hanks pep.

Oh my gosh it’s the Simpsons in real life. https://t.co/chbda7wwEB pic.twitter.com/S22auEvc3O — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 20, 2022

