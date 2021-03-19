In a statement that perfectly encapsulates the stark contrast between the current administration and its predecessor, Dr. Jill Biden tweeted that “hugs are coming” as she celebrated “100 million shots in arms” on Friday. During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden promised 100 million Americans would be vaccinated within his first 100 days in office, but that goal has already been achieved after just 58 days. Instead of resting on their laurels, the administration is already making plans to shoot for an even more aggressive target. Via the Associated Press:

With the nation now administering about 2.5 million shots per day, Biden, who promised to set a new goal for vaccinations next week, teased the possibility of setting a 200 million dose goal by his 100th day in office. “We may be able to double it,” he told reporters before leaving the White House for Atlanta.

Clearly, the First Lady is pleased with the progress, and people are loving the vibes from her “hugs are coming” tweet as Americans finally can see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Thank you so much First Lady! You've brought class and empathy back to the office of the FLOTUS. Hugs back at ya! https://t.co/V0nZh0gPPV — The Crazy Dog Lady 💜 Black Lives Matter🌊🌎🐾🐶 (@danceorelse) March 19, 2021

I'm going to hold my parents for soooo long and have the littlest ones climb all over us in a big family pile like puppies. 😁❤ — D. Carlisle (@DCarlisleTX) March 19, 2021

Did anyone else just smile ear to ear while reading this because same. 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 https://t.co/ob2GwihWI5 — Garrett Allen (@GarrettAllen15) March 19, 2021

My best friend got to visit her mom, a nursing home resident, for the first time in a year. So happy with the new administration! — GiGi 🦋🦮 (@gigiwarriorgirl) March 19, 2021

Well this made me cry https://t.co/EaxDUhJqz3 — Jennifer Cohen (@jenlcohen) March 19, 2021

"It's times like these we learn to live again.

It's times like these we learn to love again …" – Foo Fighters, on Inauguration night pic.twitter.com/gUE4clo8zB — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) March 19, 2021

One person who’s probably not enjoying Dr. Biden’s tweet is Melania Trump. The former First Lady was reportedly salty over how quickly the country embraced the new First Lady and the positive publicity she’s received right out of the gate. According to CNN, Melania has been “bitter” about her public perception, which used to be the highest of her husband’s administration, but suffered following the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol because that’s definitely the main concern following an attack on the nation’s capital. Super weird why people like Dr. Biden more.

