A Teen Tried To Take A Selfie Right In Front Of A Passing Train. The Engineer Had Other Ideas.

UPDATE: He Swears It’s Not A Hoax

Jared Michael tried to take a video selfie in front of a passing train from, in his own words, “a safe distance.” Thanks to the video above, we know a “safe” distance to Jared is roughly the length of one leg, because the driver of the train stuck his boot out and kicked Jared right upside the head.

And it was glorious. Let us never forget:

Jared Michael via Reddit