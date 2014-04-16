A Teen Tried To Take A Selfie Right In Front Of A Passing Train. The Engineer Had Other Ideas.

UPDATE: He Swears It’s Not A Hoax
Jared Michael tried to take a video selfie in front of a passing train from, in his own words, “a safe distance.” Thanks to the video above, we know a “safe” distance to Jared is roughly the length of one leg, because the driver of the train stuck his boot out and kicked Jared right upside the head.
And it was glorious. Let us never forget:
Jared Michael via Reddit
Too bad he didn’t end up like the one kid in Final Destination.
Strange how he morphed from normal teenager into 51-year-old Julian Lennon.
Yikes. It’s uncanny.
Homeboy’s hairline recedes about three inches on impact.
The engineer was probably pissed. People do stupid things around trains so often that “train engineer” is one of the few jobs where if you work it long enough, you’ll kill somebody.
Yeah, or unintentionally kill them by kicking them in the head…
@Baltimore Dan i think was referring to the fatality as unintentional, not the kick to head.
By the way, I am from Baltimore too. So hi.
@underdog1 @Baltimore Dan – which one of you is more representative of the average reading comprehension skills of Baltimore residents.
@Baltimore Dan, lofty, nutmeg-flavored claims?
It would be funny if we found out he broke his foot doing this.
This is why I support Bill 3292-Q, requiring all train conductors to wear steel-toed boots.
YES!!!!!!!!!!!!
Wonder if this engineer has been asleep for the last 40 years. This kid probably has a few hundred inbound messages from trial lawyers salivating over the lawsuit.
Depends on how desperate the attorney is I guess. As defense counsel for the train’s owner I got it handled. Haven’t watched the video so I can’t guess whether my “what’s your damages” defense would be effective for the conductor.
That’s a case you’re going to lose. Technically, this kid was trespassing. The tracks and shoulder are owned by the line. It was illegal for him to be there. Moreover, he could face a criminal charge of attempting to cause a catastrophe, merely for standing that close to a moving train. It’s a felony charge.
Trust me that I know what I’m talking about here.
I bow to your legal analyses.
The engineer was just pulling the old bully’s trick. “I’m not going to hit you, I’m just going to throw my fist out there, and if you HAPPEN to be standing in the way, too bad!”
Jared Michael is scum.
That seems really dangerous.
Yeah, my first thought was who got hurt worse, but seeing the kid still standing I guess the train must not have been going too fast.
But if you’re close enough to get kicked, you’re close enough to get brained by some random piece of metal that sticks out.
I was thinking that he ran the risk of the kid falling into the track and then OOPS! Manslaughter…
Yeah, the angle of his foot in that first picture seems more likely to hook the kid and pull him towards the train instead of knocking him away from it. Or just broken his neck, haha. But I also think Mechakisc is right that if not for the kick, the kid might’ve caught some metal instead, which would probably be fatal even at that speed, right?
Still, simply yelling or blowing the horn probably would’ve been a better idea than kicking.
He was yelling and blowing the horn. The kid had headphones in and either didn’t hear it or ignored it but right as the video starts you hear the horn and the guy yelling at the kid
Whoops, I stand corrected.
Its funny but he coulda killed him if not the kick he coulda rolled back on the tracks
I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone begging to get kicked in the head so hard who wasn’t a Kardashian or an anti-vaxxer.
So there’s this thing called Justin Bieber …
Lindsay Lohan.
Well if he was that close to the train then he was trespassing on railroad property. If he is lucky the railroad won’t press charges.
That’s what I was thinking.
Holy shit what a stupid fuck but I think that video is a pretty good reason for a selfie ban.
Obviously didn’t knock any sense into this asshat.
Engineer saved his damn life : [imgur.com]
Yup!!
Yeah, if you look closely, the engineer cradled his head with his leg and foot, and gently moved him out of the way. It just appears like a kick due to the train’s speed.
wow.
Wow, Americans really are obsessed with property rights.
“OH, he kicked a man in the head without warning or need . . . very easily could have killed him . . . if he had done in on Mainstreet, it would have been a serious crime . . . luckily he was on Railroad Property then”.
Are you all seriously contending that an unprovoked cowardly assault from behind, isn’t a crime merely because of where the person was standing?.
You sad, strange little people.
STAY OFF OUR LAWN!
[imgur.com]
None of you were there yet all of you are experts on what happened. How do you know the man was not trying to move himself out of the way when his foot hit the kid’s head? How do you know he wasn’t trying to kick him out the way, to avoid danger? The blast on the train horn suggests the owner of the foot was paying due regard to the safety of the kid.
You all need to go an masturbate or something. The internet is wasted on you.
Or you could look at this picture posted earlier which clearly shows a piece of metal sticking out from the train just beside the foot that would’ve likely chopped this dumb shit’s head in half if the boot hadn’t moved him out of the way. Engineer saved that kids life.
[imgur.com]
That kid is a moron and quite lucky to be alive.
Whichever one of the crew was able to get down there & kick this stupid kid in the head, very well could have saved his life. People often just don’t realize how wide the engine and railcars are. I know of some “kids”, 2 of whom are now dead, the other may be alive, but probably permanently injured, because one of them wanted to moon the oncoming train and got too close. Sometimes people think this is hilarious – when it ends in a “funny” way, like this. It isn’t funny for a whole lot of people when it ends badly, and saying how stupid they are for doing it in the first place doesn’t take away the trauma for everyone personally involved in the situation. It’s awful. Maybe I’m a Debbie Downer, but only because I see this and immediately think of the extremely unfunny side of it.
Tell me quick, ain’t that a kick in the head?
The engineer actually saved that kid’s life. There was a piece of metal that was extruding from the train and the engineer risked breaking his leg to make sure that the kid wasn’t injured from his stupidity.
A selfie video? Something smells here.
here in peru we care much to tourists arriving and not care for themselves
especially when they do stupid things. are welcome, but please do not do stupid things
The guy actually saved his life, it was either a foot or a steel spike.. [media.dumpert.nl]
The conductor saved his life, If you look close enough there was a piece of metal sticking out of the train, So the conductor put his foot infront of it to protect him
The conductor got no money for this, But the guy did.
@ Joshua Gatewood, you forgot to call the website out for falsely stating that it was the engineer who kicked the kid… given that you’re the only person to correctly identify the occupation of the foot’s owner, I’m guessing that you’re either a railroader or a foamer (either way you’re good in my book)… maybe if uproxx did even the most modest amounts of research, they’d know that the engineer wouldn’t be outside the cab of a moving locomotive, and that you can’t “drive” a train.