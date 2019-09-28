President Donald J. Trump may become the third president to be impeached. Perhaps the inquiry launched by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Wednesday will fail; perhaps he’ll resign before impeachment à la Richard Nixon. Whatever happens, the former reality TV star, as well as his eternally loyal entourage, has not been taking the news well, not in press and public appearances nor over social media, where he has long been a constant and oft-abusive presence.

Saturday morning, Trump took to Twitter to attack his many enemies, such as teenagers begging people in power to not condemn them to a dying planet. This time he decided it would be presidential to hit some of his most prominent critics — among them Jewish representatives and people of color — with a loaded slur.

Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

As usual, there’s a lot to unpack here, but people particularly seized upon two things: the word “savages” and the character-saving term “AOC Plus 3.” The latter was his way of referring to “The Squad,” comprised of first year congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayannah Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. Many found the president’s tweet baldly offensive.

AOC Plus 3 means Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley. Say their name, Say their name!

You acting kinda shady

Ain't callin' them by their name, baby https://t.co/naOuvgBYYB — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 28, 2019

See how he does that? More than 200 House Democrats support impeachment, but the ones he singles out as “Savages” are two Jews and four women of color. https://t.co/OBEHTphXSv — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) September 28, 2019

wow he’s calling two Jews and a Hispanic “savages.” It’s all out in the open now. https://t.co/g0UVqDq8xK — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) September 28, 2019

Savages? The N word will soon come from the mouth of the most powerful office holder in the land. Who are AOC plus 3 and many more? Is that new racist speak for you people? https://t.co/k64mzsgJyq — Landis Lain (@landis_lain) September 28, 2019

“Savages” right? 4 women of color (AOC plus 3) & 2 Jewish men #ThingsThatYouGoHmm Our dehumanization of the Negro then is indivisible from our dehumanization of ourselves; the loss of our own identity is the price we pay for our annulment of his. James A. Baldwin #AMJoy #uppers — Aliyat (@BlacQueenRepose) September 28, 2019

I bought the hell out of “Nevertheless She Persisted,” and I’d buy the hell out of @AOC plus 3! Thrown in a #Democrat savages bumper sticker with orders over $30! — Jane Elgin (@Jane_Elgin) September 28, 2019

Others found it both offensive and worth mocking.

Me waiting for the AOC PLUS 3 Savage re-mix to drop. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NDymDx6D5D — Keisha Lenee (@remizmomma) September 28, 2019

AOC Plus 3 are living rent free inside dotards head. pic.twitter.com/1Iy0ZxyRtA — Quiet Star (@QuietStarNJ) September 28, 2019

“AOC Plus 3” sounds like the kind of math equation that Donald Trump would never be able to solve. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 28, 2019

I’m not in school so I don’t know how math has changed. I remember “u + me = us” but what does “AOC plus 3” equal? — Mr. Mark Potts (@mrmarkpotts) September 28, 2019

Dear @BarackObama, Please make a Netflix special called ‘AOC Plus 3’ so Trump’s pumpkin head will explode. https://t.co/nrIZNgzSMC — Bipartisan Report (@Bipartisanism) September 28, 2019

My favorite American dramas are Kate Plus 8 & AOC Plus 3 @realDonaldTrump @AOC — Alex Stone (@AlexSto28778226) September 28, 2019

There were a number of band jokes, too.

Quick! Someone name a band “AOC Plus 3” and arrange a tour with Savages! pic.twitter.com/bU4Hwm2J9j — Richard Leighton (@texastabx) September 28, 2019

Retweet if you’d attend a concert featuring "Democrat Savages," "AOC Plus 3," and "The Do Nothings. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 28, 2019

I play rhythm guitar in AOC Plus 3. — Gabino Iglesias (@Gabino_Iglesias) September 28, 2019

And others were simply exhausted after four-plus-years of Trump as an active politician.

I wake up to see AOC Plus 3 is trending, without even looking I already know it is something Disgusting Donald tweeted. One f*cking day, can't we go one damn day without this lunatic and his rants? GO away already Donnie , do us all a favor and just leave. — Sheri Wilkinson (@SheriAWilkinson) September 28, 2019

Of course, there’s a chance he might be leaving soon enough.