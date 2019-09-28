Uproxx / Getty Images

Trump Is Being Slammed And Mocked For Referring To ‘AOC Plus 3’ And Others As ‘Savages’

President Donald J. Trump may become the third president to be impeached. Perhaps the inquiry launched by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Wednesday will fail; perhaps he’ll resign before impeachment à la Richard Nixon. Whatever happens, the former reality TV star, as well as his eternally loyal entourage, has not been taking the news well, not in press and public appearances nor over social media, where he has long been a constant and oft-abusive presence.

Saturday morning, Trump took to Twitter to attack his many enemies, such as teenagers begging people in power to not condemn them to a dying planet. This time he decided it would be presidential to hit some of his most prominent critics — among them Jewish representatives and people of color — with a loaded slur.

“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me,” Trump wrote. “Oh well, maybe next time!”

As usual, there’s a lot to unpack here, but people particularly seized upon two things: the word “savages” and the character-saving term “AOC Plus 3.” The latter was his way of referring to “The Squad,” comprised of first year congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayannah Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. Many found the president’s tweet baldly offensive.

Others found it both offensive and worth mocking.

There were a number of band jokes, too.

And others were simply exhausted after four-plus-years of Trump as an active politician.

Of course, there’s a chance he might be leaving soon enough.

