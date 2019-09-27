In the midst of all this impeachment talk, Donald Trump found time to create a new word.

On Friday morning, when the rest of us were brewing a pot of “covfefe,” the president tweeted, “To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff. Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN!” Trump was (probably?) referring to a recent appearance by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Cal.) on CNN’s The Situation Room, where he told host Wolf Blitzer that Trump’s personal laywer Rudy Giuliani’s involvement in the “escalating Ukraine controversy” may have broken the law. But “do I have any confidence, hope or what not, that the Justice Department would be willing to investigate?” he added. “No.”

Trump also could have been upset at CNN claiming “that Trump misspelled ‘little’ as ‘liddle’ [based on this tweet],” as Mediate theorizes, as well as the news network “not accurately [citing] the use of an apostrophe he used at the end of his made up word, though perhaps, unfortunately, he misidentified the punctuation mark that is missing.”

But all anyone could talk about is the use of the word “liddle,” which — it probably doesn’t need to be noted — isn’t an actual word. And how Trump doesn’t know the difference between a hyphen (Liddle-) and an apostrophe (Liddle’). And he spelled “describing” wrong. There’s a lot to process here, and the reactions on social media fluctuate between confusion and exhaustion, which also describes the past three years.

• "Liddle" isn't a word

• It doesn't become a word if you add an apostrophe or a hyphen to it.

• That's an apostrophe, not a hyphen.

• "Discribing" is misspelled. (Try "describing."

• There should be a hyphen between "never" and "ending" https://t.co/CX416ue5WF — Toby Ziegler (@Toby_Ziegler) September 27, 2019

Good morning, after threatening to murder a lawful government whistleblower and everyone who gave them information, the President is explaining his childish insult — calling a Representative lil' — is actually Liddle', an Anglo-Saxon surname, and that an apostrophe is a hyphen. https://t.co/WTc4TWKXAu — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) September 27, 2019

wakes up. sees "Liddle" discourse. goes the fuck back to sleep — Lyz a real sweetheart (@lyzl) September 27, 2019

"Language is the foundation of civilization. It is the glue that holds a people together. It is the first weapon drawn in a conflict."

—fictional character "I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle" but CNN "took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong"

—actual POTUS pic.twitter.com/pZweyS4pd8 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 27, 2019

I think we all know what is truly “liddle” here pic.twitter.com/KO492rzSNi — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) September 27, 2019

Someone is a Liddle’ nervous that we are getting closer to the facts behind this lawless #CoverUpOfTheCoverUp — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) September 27, 2019

When “Liddle,” “Discribing,” “hyphen” & “apostrophe” are trending – and you know why without even looking pic.twitter.com/Lbr9Pv4qwS — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) September 27, 2019