Trump Got Out-Trolled By Greta Thunberg After Flippantly Tweeting That She Was A ‘Happy Young Girl’

Teen activist Greta Thunberg became an instant hero this week when she delivered impassioned, angry remarks before the U.N. Climate Summit about how our leaders aren’t doing nearly enough to combat climate change, and that her generation is going to be left with a dying husk of a planet due to greed. President Donald Trump, an outspoken climate change denier, had not been scheduled to attend the summit but for some reason showed up anyway, and the Swedish 16-year-old did not exactly mask her feelings about the American president.

Perhaps it was for this reason, that on Monday night, Trump, a grown-ass 73-year-old man, retweeted a clip of Thurberg’s speech. “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” Trump added. “So nice to see!”

Given that the girl was giving a tearful speech begging our leaders to stop destroying our planet, there’s no mistaking the fact that the president’s words were clearly intended to be glib and cruel, as many were quick to point out — evoking First Lady Melania Trump’s #BeBest anti-bullying campaign. (Which is clearly going great!)

It would appear, however, that Thurberg got the last laugh — not that there’s anything funny about the collapse of the earth’s ecosystem, and a sadistic president who cyberbullies children on the internet, anyway — when the teen changed her Twitter profile to snarkily acknowledge Trump’s tweet.

“A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” the account’s bio read, as of Tuesday morning.

Suffice to say, if Thurberg hadn’t already captured the hearts of the internet, this would have done nicely.

Well, that much is true, anyway. Of all of the things Trump should stick to in his lane, feuding with teenage girls is probably like, up there.

