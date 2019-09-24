Teen activist Greta Thunberg became an instant hero this week when she delivered impassioned, angry remarks before the U.N. Climate Summit about how our leaders aren’t doing nearly enough to combat climate change, and that her generation is going to be left with a dying husk of a planet due to greed. President Donald Trump, an outspoken climate change denier, had not been scheduled to attend the summit but for some reason showed up anyway, and the Swedish 16-year-old did not exactly mask her feelings about the American president.

Perhaps it was for this reason, that on Monday night, Trump, a grown-ass 73-year-old man, retweeted a clip of Thurberg’s speech. “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” Trump added. “So nice to see!”

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Given that the girl was giving a tearful speech begging our leaders to stop destroying our planet, there’s no mistaking the fact that the president’s words were clearly intended to be glib and cruel, as many were quick to point out — evoking First Lady Melania Trump’s #BeBest anti-bullying campaign. (Which is clearly going great!)

As if mocking a disabled reporter was not enough, the President of the United States sees it fit to mock a 16 year-old girl, who has more courage and conviction in her pinky, than he has shown in his entire life. Welcome to the Party of “Family Values” under Trump. https://t.co/wlVxvJy7Sc — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 24, 2019

#HowDareYou. It won’t effect you at all to call you a bully. You cannot see yourself. The mistake folks make in trying to reason with you is the assumption you are sane enough to hear it. You are a #narcissisticsociopath. She has more courage in her baby toenail than you. — tara strong (@tarastrong) September 24, 2019

Mocking @GretaThunberg in attempt to bully her into silence will only strengthen her resolve and help rally people all around the world who support her courageous effort to preserve our planet. #BeBest https://t.co/7fid9PtMW9 — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) September 24, 2019

I would like to say that this is shocking but unfortunately coming from Donald Trump this behavior is normal. What is pathetic, sad and not normal is that the President of the United States, a 73 year old man is mocking on social media a 16 year old girl. #BeBest https://t.co/muEn3M9ClG — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) September 24, 2019

Let’s all take him down. This is a democracy. Register to vote. Contact your representative. He is a deranged criminal. This ends now. Get involved. We have the power. https://t.co/oJwgvdRhPQ — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 24, 2019

wow don’t you just love it when the president of your country mocks a 16 year old girl who cares way more about our planet than he ever will? https://t.co/Hks85aJRyb — The Regrettes (@regrettesband) September 24, 2019

Our president* bullied a child, a 16-year old girl. A girl who is intelligent & courageous. A girl named Greta Thunberg whose only passion is to save our planet. This isn't us & America needs to #BeBest by impeaching Trump. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) September 24, 2019

It would appear, however, that Thurberg got the last laugh — not that there’s anything funny about the collapse of the earth’s ecosystem, and a sadistic president who cyberbullies children on the internet, anyway — when the teen changed her Twitter profile to snarkily acknowledge Trump’s tweet.

“A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” the account’s bio read, as of Tuesday morning.

Suffice to say, if Thurberg hadn’t already captured the hearts of the internet, this would have done nicely.

So much love for @GretaThunberg and watching out maneuver our clown. https://t.co/5XYa1A3UFk — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 24, 2019

If you come for the queen, you best not miss. https://t.co/1l7Ve1YSOb — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 24, 2019

Saint Greta the Great. https://t.co/EbmAm9RnQs — Hayden Black (@haydenblack) September 24, 2019

They have no idea who and what they are messing with. #GretaThunbergOutdidTrump — Don Gillespie (@DonGillespie) September 24, 2019

Never troll a teenage girl. https://t.co/OFHYOaFs9m — Alicia Hannah (@AliciaHannah) September 24, 2019

Well, that much is true, anyway. Of all of the things Trump should stick to in his lane, feuding with teenage girls is probably like, up there.