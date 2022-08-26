While Donald Trump doesn’t seem like the kind of person who would ever really let you know how he’s truly feeling about any particular situation, he does have some pretty obvious tells. One of them being that when the walls begin closing in all around him — which seems to happen pretty often — he takes to social media and starts posting… and posting and posting and posting. Which is exactly what he did on Thursday.

As Raw Story reports, the former president went on a bit of a posting spree on his own TRUTH Social to proclaim his innocence following the FBI raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago, and take a few potshots at the current president. In a series of posts, Trump declared:

Even though I am as innocent as a person can be, and despite MY campaign being spied on by the Radical Left, the FISA COURT being lied to and defrauded, all of the many Hoaxes and Scams that were illegally placed on me by very sick & demented people, and without even mentioning the many crimes of Joe and Hunter Biden, all revealed in great detail in the Laptop From Hell, it looks more and more like the Fake News Media is pushing hard for the Sleaze to do something that should not be done!

He followed that up with:

Joe Biden said he knew nothing about the Break-In of Mar-a-Lago or, the greatest political attack in the history of the U.S. Does anybody really believe this???

Then got a little wordier:

The Radical Left Democrat prosecutors are illegally trying to circumvent, for purely political gain, the Presidential Record’s Act, under which I have done absolutely nothing wrong. It can not be circumvented, for me or any other President. They illegally Raided my home, and took things that should not have been taken. They even broke into my safe, an unthinkable act!

Followed by:

PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT!

And finished up his rant with:

The Justice Department and FBI are “leaking” at levels never seen before – and I did nothing wrong!!!

While ALL CAPS are a signature Trump move, the triple exclamation points seem to indicate that he realizes an FBI investigation isn’t something he can just brush off or make go away. Nor did he do himself any favors by recently leaking a letter that made him seem even more guilty. On the other hand, he has managed to use the raid as a way to grift about $1 million per day from his supporters, so who knows — it could turn out to be a financial windfall for Trump Inc.

