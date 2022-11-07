Over the weekend, Donald Trump attended a rally in Latrobe, Pa. that was meant to boost Republican candidates Dr. Oz and Ron Mastriano going into Tuesday’s midterm elections. Instead, Trump used the opportunity to crow about his inevitable 2024 presidential run, and more damagingly, attack any Republicans who pose a threat to him in the primaries. On top of rolling out an embarrassingly weak nickname for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump also fired a veiled warning shot at Ted Cruz.

“He didn’t like me for a while but we got to be friends, right? Could’ve put him on the Supreme Court,” Trump said in an obvious allusion to staying on his good side.

The attacks were noticed by the right-leaning Wall Street Journal who called out Trump for threatening Republican chances just a few days before the midterms. The paper also went the extra mile of warning conservative readers what another Trump presidency will include:

Mr. Trump wants to clear the GOP presidential field, and he knows that Mr. DeSantis has emerged in the last two years as his strongest potential opponent. A declaration so soon after the election, if he does declare next week, will also be an attempt to deter a possible Justice Department indictment. But his focus on his own prospects, and criticizing his fellow Republicans even before a crucial midterm election, is one more reminder that Mr. Trump’s only abiding principle is what’s good for Donald Trump.

Trump’s barb at DeSantis might also prove to be unnecessary. The Florida governor is reportedly mulling not entering the 2024 presidential race, and instead, setting his sights on 2028. (Maybe God told him to wait?) However, that was before Trump began insulting him, and it’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen after the midterms when DeSantis no longer has to act like he won’t abandon the governorship to pursue the White House.

(Via Wall Street Journal)